Davido’s widely anticipated Timeless concert finally went down on Sunday, April 23, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) and it was indeed a night to remember for afrobeat lovers.

Staunch members of the 30BG fan base stormed the venue to show support for Davido even though the cheapest ticket was pegged at a whopping N20k.

Colleagues in the music entertainment industry equally showed up in their numbers for the much-loved musician who has been away from the scene after the painful demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

However, amid it all, a number of familiar faces people were expecting to see at the concert were noticeably absent.

Photos and videos making the rounds on social media also show strong indications that these individuals weren’t present at TBS for Davido. Legit.ng has compiled a list below:

1 Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland

The days leading up to the Timeless concert had been dramatic for the singer and his wife amid heated rumours of his infidelity.

Surprisingly, while many were hoping to see the end to the rumours by Chioma making an appearance at her husband’s concert, she failed to show up.

While it is understandable that Chioma is still getting over the loss of a child, it is important to note that she made appearances at his uncle’s inauguration ceremony in December 2022, and also showed up for him at his World Cup performance.

2. Cubana Chiefpriest

After hyping up the Timeless album on social media and making promises to shut down TBS come April 23, Davido’s bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest didn’t show up at the concert.

Instead, the celebrity barman flooded his Instastory channel with videos showing how he spent the night at a club with some other friends.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Davido and Cubana also unfollowed each other on IG amid allegations of Davido’s infidelity.

3. Eniola Badmus

The actress’ relationship with Davido had been fractured since she overstepped her boundaries during the death of his son, Ifeanyi, but fans were hoping the two would have squashed their beef.

Eniola who, in the past, has taken trips to different parts of the world for Davido’s shows failed to show up at the Timeless concert. The actress shared a video on Instagram which was filmed in London.

4. Wizkid

Davido had announced that there would be major surprises and unexpected appearances at his show and many had easily concluded that Wizkid will be showing up.

Days leading up to the concert, Wizkid and Davido had shown renewed solidarity for each other and doused rumours of bad blood between them.

However, Wizkid failed to show up to the concert but it is interesting to note that his signee, Starboy Terri, represented Wizkid FC at the show.

