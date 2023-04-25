Fast-rising Nollywood actor and reality TV star Tobi Bakre shared the story of how he met his wife, Anu

In a recent episode of the podcast "Tea with Tay," Bakre frankly discussed his personal life and marriage

The movie raver further narrated the scenario that led him to his lovely wife and the new perception he has found in fatherhood

Big Brother Naija superstar Tobi Bakre has shed more light on his personal life, marriage, and how he met his lovely wife.

In a recent episode of the 'Tea with Tay' podcast, the raving actor revealed that he met his wife at an entertainment event where they happened to arrive and leave at the same time.

pictures of Tobi Bakre and family Credit: @tobibakre

Source: Instagram

After seeing her twice at the event, he got the nerve to talk to her, and she agreed to see him again. From that moment forward, their romance grew, and in August 2021, they got married. Bakre and Anu joyfully welcomed their first child in December of the same year, ushering in a new relationship phase.

In his words, "Our first meeting was at a time when Toke and Ebuka were hosting a show for Toolz and Gbemi. And after that, we had a hangout.

"They were guests on the show. So we just happen to be entering almost at the same time. After that, we were leaving about the same time, and it was more like ‘Do you guys want to hang out'? Ok, let’s go hang out’. You know, COVID year came, and the rest is history."

The 27-year-old movie actor reflected on his experience of parenting and said that it has increased his self-awareness and encouraged him to improve himself. In order to provide a good example for his kid, he is driven, and this newfound duty has motivated him to work on his own development and progress in many areas of his life.

"Even beyond being the person I am, I strive to be a better person. Fatherhood is one of the best experiences in the world. It is like every day he wakes up, there is just something exciting. Whether he is learning to say something new or he is walking," he said in parts

Watch the interview below

