Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola joined the ladies of Your View on TVC to discuss red flags in relationships

The movie star revealed on the show that she started enduring abuse in her first marriage right from her wedding night

Daramola also added that her ex-hubby kept pushing her toward marriage, and she agreed because all her friends were getting married

Actress Foluke Daramola had to cut her sim on her first husband's request on her wedding night because he was controlling.

Speaking with the ladies of Your View on TVC about red flags in relationships, the movie star added that she saw the signs of abuse, like anger and monitoring her every move, but she still decided to get married.

Foluke Daramola opens up on first marriage before it crashed Photo credit: @folukedaramolasalako

The decision to tie the knot came from the actress' friends getting married, and her ex-hubby was also putting pressure on her.

She also added that she couldn't speak up because she was worried about what people would do or say.

Reactions to Foluke Daramola's revelation

sammyade06:

"That’s why it’s advisable to date each other for a while (minimum 6 months) before deciding to go into marriage. During that courtship period, you would have noticed one thing or the other."

chistar_maris:

"Na why u substitute yourself for another woman marriage is that not even a major RED FLAG?"

ikemlaw:

"Till tomorrow, I still wonder how @folukedaramolasalako ended up with that professor Idowu sobowale’s son. That guy is not okay at all. From hanging out at the corner shop at alake onile-ere street in gbagada phase 2 where he would drink to stupor and be toasting small small girls to looking so tacky and much more I don’t want to say here. He was such a nuisance in gbagada phase 2 estate."

Foluke Daramola responds to claims she took her hubby from his ex-wife

Popular actress Foluke Daramola made headlines after taking to her Instagram account to respond to an allegation made against her about 'collecting' her husband, Kayode Salako, from his ex-wife and taking possession of her school.

The allegations were made by a Twitter user identified as Ayinke, who claimed she witnessed the incident, which also made news years ago.

Foluke, in a video, debunked the allegation as she stated that she’s an actress and not an academic and never met her husband at the school.

