The Nigerian music industry has, on a number of occasions, witnessed different dramas between music labels and their artistes

Singer Kizz Daniel's fall out with G-World Wide and Mohbad's departure from Marlian label are some popular dramas in the music industry that many wouldn't forget in a hurry.

Irrespective of this, there are a number of Nigerian artists who are still on good terms with their former labels.

Tiwa Savage, Davido and others have maintained a good relationship with their former labels. Credit: @tiwasavage @davido @lilkeshofficial

In this article, Legit.ng lists famous Nigerian singers who bond well with their former labels.

1. Tiwa Savage and her love for Don Jazzy

The mother of one signed a deal with Don Jazzy's Mavin record label in 2012. Within the seven years, she was at the label, Tiwa was able to make a name for herself by dropping hit songs like Ife Wa Gbona, Kele Kele Love, among others.

In May 2019, Tiwa announced her record deal with Universal Music Group and exited Mavin Records.

Upon leaving Mavin, Tiwa remains a strong force in the Nigerian music industry. Despite her accomplishments, the singer remains ever grateful to Don Jazzy and has repeatedly expressed her love for the ace producer, who also reciprocates.

2. Davido and HKN: Family over everything

Upon returning to Nigeria in 2010, Davido, his elder brother Adewale Adeleke also known as HKN Chairman and his cousins Sina Rambo and B-Red, kickstarted the HKN Gang, making it a family label.

In 2016, Davido founded the record label Davido Music Worldwide popularly known as DMW, with Dremo, Yonda and Peruzzi being his first signees. However, the Guardian reported that the singer left HKN because everyone on the label wanted to do their own thing.

Despite leaving HKN, Davido still has his family support, and this was seen when his brother Adewale Adeleke tackled those disrespecting the DMW label boss.

In a recent report in March 2023, Davido was spotted with B-Red, Young Jonn, at his cousin Nike's birthday party.

3. Mayorkun inspired by Davido

Mayorkun was one of the first artists Davido signed to his record label DMW in 2016. He dropped his debut single, Eleko, during his time at the label.

However, after five years, Mayorkun left DMW in 2021 to sign a deal with Sony Music West Africa division.

Despite leaving DMW in 2021, Davido, alongside other celebrities, were present during Mayorkun's listening party for his Back In Office album; this further proves the bond between them.

In 2022, Mayorkun revealed how he lived with Davido for three years as he spoke about his close-knit relationship with the singer.

"He has inspired the way I write and how I move in the music industry," Mayorkun said.

4. Lil Kesh and YBNL

Lil Kesh joined Olamide's Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label in 2012. At the label, the rapper and singer dropped hit songs like Shoki, Efejoku, and Gbese.

However, four years after, Lil Kesh left YBNL to float his label Young And Getting It (YAGI) in 2016.

In a report via PM News in 2016, Lil Kesh described Olamide as his big brother who gave him full support to kickstart his label.

In his words:

"YAGI records is real with the support of my big bro Olamide, YBNL, remains my management for life, YBNL doesn’t just produce successful artists, it produces artists that help produce other successful artists. That’s the dream Baddo shared with me about a year ago.”

5. Pheelz's bond with Olamide is forever

While there were no details of whether Pheelz 'Mr Producer' had any contract with Olamide's YBNL, he was one of the key players during his time at the label and is credited to have produced all but one song on Olamide's Baddest Guy Ever Liveth album.

In a report via Legit.ng in March, Pheelz, who is now also a singer, said the bond is forever while responding to the claim of him betraying Olamide and YBNL.

Davido unveils new artists

Davido’s renewed DMW 2.0 hit the ground running with the unveiling of two new artists, Morravey and Logos Olori, who were added to the label’s roaster.

According to the release, the new DM acts will be making their debut in Davido’s upcoming Timeless album, set to hit digital streaming platforms on March 31.

DMW is also home to Peruzzi Vibes, Dremo and Liya.

