Top Nigerian singer, Davido, was recently spotted having a good time at his cousin, Nike’s birthday party

This came only two days after the music star removed his Instagram profile photo, and many fans did the same to show their solidarity

A series of fun videos of Davido partying hard with his cousin and other friends went viral

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Davido, caused a buzz after new videos made the rounds of him partying hard at a birthday party.

In the late hours of March 16, 2023, Davido, alongside other family members and friends, had gathered to celebrate his cousin, Nike, on her 28th birthday.

A series of videos from the event were posted online, and the old Davido seemed to be back as the singer was seen having a good time at the occasion.

Videos trend of Davido partying hard at his cousin's birthday. Photos: @nikos_babii

Several videos captured Davido dancing, drinking and eating as they gathered to celebrate his cousin on her big day.

See some videos from the birthday party below:

Recall that Davido had continued to leave fans anticipating his return to social media amid his long break. Just recently, many of them also deleted their Instagram profile photos in solidarity with Davido after the singer unknowingly started the trend.

Netizens react to new video of Davido partying hard at cousin’s birthday

Shortly after videos of Davido at his cousin’s birthday party trended online, it raised mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

victorvickxx:

“Una Dey remove profile pic, una oga Dey ball."

_babyestherrr:

“Una dey comot dp and delete posts to start afresh while una goat dey ball.”

shizzy_lion:

“The king is Back ❤️.”

rowland_akpenuchi:

“See person una they worry about.”

collynbenzo:

“Coming out of his shell.”

explore_paintings_interiors:

“He's always happy that's why I love him.”

dequezgram:

“Happy he's back ❤️.”

john.wilson0611:

“What we love to see❤️ Come back soon 001.”

Davido mistakenly posts video of him getting massage, quickly deletes it

Davido has been accused of playing hide and seek on social media after he made another mistake appearance online.

In the late hours of March 14, 2023, the music star shared a video of himself getting a massage on his Instagram story.

In the clip, the singer was seen lying down while another man in a striped shirt helped him massage his head as he jammed to the music playing in the background.

