Music producer Pheelz has revealed he is still on good terms with Olamide and YBNL label as he described them as family

Pheelz cleared the air after a netizen accused him of betraying Olamide after everything the YBNL boss did for him

The producer stressed that he and Olamide helped each other grow in the industry as he added that the bond between them is forever

Ace Nigerian music producer and singer Pheelz ‘Mr Producer’ has reacted to a bold claim made by BedEdge04, who accused him of betraying his former boss and music star Olamide.

This comes after Pheelz took to his official Twitter handle to share new pictures on his timeline and added a caption that read:

‘E don be o, I no send anybody mama again’.

Pheelz says he and Olamide helped each other grow. Credit: @pheelz @olamide

In reaction to Pheelz's tweet, BedEdge, wrote;

“You could betray olamide and that’s an obvious thing you could do even after all he did for you to get to where you’re today. It’s a sham.”

Pheelz says the bond between, and Olamide is forever

In the latest tweet on Wednesday, March 29, Pheelz revealed Olamide and YBNL label are his family while stressing that they helped each other grow in the music industry.

He wrote:

“We’ve helped each other grow in this crazy industry. that bond is forever. Anything else anyone has to say, na for ur pocket. ❤️ I don tire”.

Before pursuing a career as a singer, Pheelz was the brain behind some of Olamide’s hit songs and albums, and that of other YBNL acts like Fireboy DML.

Pheelz recounts how he was unable to afford a bottle of water in 2021

Meanwhile, Pheelz, in a previous report via Legit.ng revealed that he was unable to afford to buy a bottle of water back in 2021.

Pheelz made this known during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine where he shared how his 2022 hit song with ‘Finesse’ featuring Buju ‘BNXN’ was what turned his life around.

According to Pheelz, things fell apart for him in 2021 after releasing his debut EP, ‘Hear Me Out’ in February of that same year.

