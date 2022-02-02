Music star Mayorkun in a recent interview has talked about the relationship between him and singer Davido

The Back in Office crooner said he lived with Davido for about three years and he learnt a lot from him during their time together

Mayorkun equally expressed his interest in collaborating with international rappers, Drake and Eminem, in the nearest future

Nigerian singer Mayorkun was recently a guest on That Grape Juice show and he had a lot to share about his music and those who have inspired him in the entertainment industry.

Fielding a question about the reason for his last album title, Mayorkun explained that he knew he wasn't going to be putting out music for a while and ‘Back in Office’ was just the perfect name when he returned to the scene.

Mayorkun says he hopes to collaborate with Drake, Eminem in future. Photo: @themayoroflagos

Source: Instagram

On his close-knit relationship with singer Davido, Mayorkun disclosed that he lived with the 30BG musician for about three years.

He pointed out how he learnt so much from Davido especially as it concerns his journey in the music industry.

In his words:

"He has inspired the way I write and how I move in the music industry."

In a different portion of the interview, the singer also expressed his interest in working with international rappers, Drake and Eminem, in future.

Watch the interview below:

I've never collected one naira from Mayorkun - Davido

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Davido was a guest on a podcast show and he had a lot to get off his mind.

The singer reminisced about his A Better Time album and how he managed to get so many international features.

On how he has been able to keep his artistes together in the DMW camp, Davido explained that they usually have their bad times but he has learnt how to come down to their level and keep things stable.

The 30BG entertainer made it clear that he has never collected royalties from Mayorkun, Peruzzi and every other artiste signed to his label. He equally talked about how he has had to deal with industry beef and learn that everyone is not like him.

Source: Legit.ng