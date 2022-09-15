Davido’s Brother Adewale Adeleke Comes for Artists & Producers Disrespecting Singer, Drops Deep Message
- Music producer and Davido’s older brother Adewale Adeleke took sides with the DMW label boss after he was downplayed for his role in making Amapiano popular
- Adewale said his brother helped a number of artists and producers, only for some of them to disrespect him
- The HKN label boss claimed their action towards Davido was part of the reason some of them fell off, and he is still at the top
In a recent statement, music producer and owner of HKN music label Adewale Adeleke, who is the older brother of Nigerian music star Davido, dragged those who are disrespecting the DMW label singer.
Adewale, who was among the Nigerian celebrities who reacted to South African producer DJ Marphorisa’s tweet where he downplayed Davido’s role in making Amapiano popular, said his brother helped many artists and producers to fame, yet some of them chose to disrespect him.
Adewale takes sides with Davido
He added that their action was the reason many of them have fallen off while he remains at the top, years after he made it to the limelight.
In his words:
“My brother put on a countless number of artists & producers only for “some” of them to disrespect him! There’s a reason why he’s still here and y’all fell off….”
See the tweet below:
Netizens react as Adewale takes side with Davido
Legit.ng captured the reactions below:
tife:
"They will always fall off, you don’t bite the fingers that fed you."
blacbyor:
"My brother this, my brother that. My sister this my sister that My Mummy this, my Mummy that. You be last born."
opeyemizulfar:
"I always respect you abeg, check well before you talk bruh he’s not the first to do amapiano in Nigeria."
