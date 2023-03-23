Nigerian superstar Davido has sparked varieties of reactions amongst netizens since his comeback, as they continue to find ways to glorify him

The singer informed his fans and music lovers with a shared video of what to expect from his highly-anticipated studio album

Netizens who gave the video a thorough look noticed that the singer had diamonds fixed on his teeth as they gushed about it

Nigerian singer Davido has continued to stound his fans with his ionic comeback into the entertainment scene.

After the singer made it back from the grief of his late son, fans of the artist have found different ways to celebrate his return.

Fans gush about Davido's diamond studded teeth in comeback video Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Social media users meticulously went through the viral footage used to announce his return to discover that their idol had diamond studs on his teeth.

Reacting to the video, a fan tagged his smile as "the most expensive smile in the whole world right now."

Nigerians react to Daivdo's diamond studded teeth

xander_lawwy:

"That grill na wizkid net worth."

special_ardewestern:

"Nah why he they smile when he no funny make unah see am."

medolly_oluwani:

"So nah all wizkid car money be that for obo teeth."

cathe.rinaii.1:

"Omo his smile is breathtaking ❤️."

More details about Davido's album emerges

Following the release of his third studio album, A Better Time, on November 13, 2020, Davido returned with a new album.

The singer, who has also shared a creative design for the new album, embedded the pre-order link on his Instagram page.

According to Notjustok, Davido’s 4th studio album, Timeless, contains 17 tracks, including Champion Sound featuring Focalistic, released in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng