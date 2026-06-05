The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has suspended vigils amid rising security concerns nationwide

Director Temitope A. Olawale issued a directive for compliance across all church branches

All church activities must conclude by 8:00 pm to ensure members' safety

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has announced the suspension of vigils, overnight prayer meetings, and similar programmes across all branches until further notice.

The Director of Administration (International Headquarters and Nigeria), Temitope A. Olawale, said the precautionary measures were introduced to safeguard members and church workers amid growing security concerns nationwide.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Olawale signed the directive in an internal circular on Friday, June 5, 2026

According to the statement, Principal Regional Overseers, Senior Regional Overseers, Mega Regional Overseers, Zonal Pastors, Branch Pastors, and other church leaders are instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

Olawale said all church services, meetings, programmes, and activities at every level of the ministry are to be concluded no later than 8:00 pm.

Source: Legit.ng