Breaking: Mountain of Fire Church Suspends Vigils Nationwide, Gives Reason
- The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries has suspended vigils amid rising security concerns nationwide
- Director Temitope A. Olawale issued a directive for compliance across all church branches
- All church activities must conclude by 8:00 pm to ensure members' safety
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has announced the suspension of vigils, overnight prayer meetings, and similar programmes across all branches until further notice.
The Director of Administration (International Headquarters and Nigeria), Temitope A. Olawale, said the precautionary measures were introduced to safeguard members and church workers amid growing security concerns nationwide.
As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Olawale signed the directive in an internal circular on Friday, June 5, 2026
According to the statement, Principal Regional Overseers, Senior Regional Overseers, Mega Regional Overseers, Zonal Pastors, Branch Pastors, and other church leaders are instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.
Olawale said all church services, meetings, programmes, and activities at every level of the ministry are to be concluded no later than 8:00 pm.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.