Peller has shown how much he loves his girlfriend after proposing to her with a diamond ring in a viral video

He later drove her out to see another surprise that left many singles green with envy after it appeared on the streets of Lagos

In the video, he explained that the proposal was not the only surprise he had planned for her and asked her to check out the second one

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, left many singles green with envy after surprising his lover, Jarvis, following his proposal to her.

The content creator had earlier presented Jarvis with a diamond ring and asked her to marry him in a proposal that captured the attention of many people online.

Reactions as Peller surprises Jarvis, displays proposal video on billboard. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In another video shared on his Instagram page, Peller revealed that he had yet another surprise for her after the proposal.

The couple drove to an undisclosed location, where Peller asked Jarvis to step out of the car, walk forward, and keep her eyes fixed ahead.

Peller puts proposal video on billboard

In the video, Peller instructed Jarvis to look up at a billboard, where a clip of their proposal was being displayed.

The footage showed the content creator kissing his fiancée after placing the ring on her finger. He later carried her in his arms as they celebrated the special moment together.

Jarvis reacts to billboard surprise

Peller Surprises Jarvis after viral proposal in Ghana, fans react. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis appeared stunned by the gesture. She smiled, covered her mouth with her hand, and jumped excitedly as she watched the proposal video on the billboard.

She later returned to the car to express her appreciation for Peller's thoughtful surprise. After thanking him, she looked back at the billboard to catch another glimpse of the proposal video.

When the clip was no longer visible on the screen, Peller reassured her that it would continue to be displayed until the following day.

In his words:

"I have a surprise for my beautiful baby. Hold on. Keep looking ahead. Look at the billboard. They will still show it tomorrow."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Peller's video

Here are comments below:

@goody_uc reacted:

"E be like say na me this tin dey sweet pass."

@goldofenugu6 commented:

"Sweet, congratulations once more."

@believe_st19 wrote:

"Good surprise will not finish in our family. I mean you and you that are reading this comment, family."

@keezynasion said:

"E dey pain some E dey sweet us."

@tloadingram shared:

"What you all just watched for free is worth $348M! realjadrolita I believe you love it (lolz). Big Congratulations once again to my sweet latest couple."

@believe_st19 wrote:

"Some people are still saying all this thing is just content, bad belle pipo."

Jarvis trends over livestream mistake about Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis stirred speculation on social media after a simple slip of the tongue during a recent livestream.

While chatting with a female friend about Peller's birthday celebration, the content creator mistakenly mentioned having another baby apart from her widely known boyfriend.

The sudden correction left many fans wondering if she unintentionally revealed hidden details about her private life outside her highly publicised relationship.

Source: Legit.ng