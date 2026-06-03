Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has publicly apologised following criticism over her remarks on the kidnapping of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State

The singer said she never intended to make Nigerians feel ignored or unheard amid the painful situation

Her emotional plea has reopened conversations about the role of public figures during national tragedies

Gospel singer Yinka Alaseyori has addressed the controversy surrounding her recent comments on the abduction of dozens of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

The singer had come under intense criticism after suggesting that spiritual forces could be hindering security agencies from locating the kidnapped victims.

Her comments came amid growing concern over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Yinka Alaseyori suggested that spiritual forces could be hindering security agencies from locating the kidnapped victims. Photos: Yinka Alaseyori.

Source: Instagram

Some critics accused the singer of appearing to defend government institutions at a time when families were desperately waiting for their loved ones to be rescued.

In a fresh video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the gospel singer expressed sadness over the reaction that followed her comments.

According to her, she later realised that many Nigerians interpreted her remarks as dismissive of the pain being experienced by affected families.

She explained:

“I did a video two days ago about the kidnapped children, touching on government, parastatals and every agency. But when I woke up yesterday, I found out that some well-meaning Nigerians were not happy about it, as I made them feel their voices are unheard.”

The singer added that such an impression was never her intention.

Alaseyori specifically appealed to mothers and relatives of the abducted victims.

She stressed that she would never intentionally downplay their pain or suffering.

“You know me too well that I would never make you feel like that. Mothers, do not be offended. I am sorry. I beg in God’s name. Please, forgive me. I would never think like that. Pardon and forgive me,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Yinka Alaseyori's apology

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@dandanlope_official stated:

"Nigerians pls it’s okay We are all pained Emabinu Ejor eshanu wa Ejor"

@lolo1_of_africa commented:

"Nigerians please 🙏 forgive Adeyinka, she has apologized, olorun oni jeki a da si oro se oro so, may Holy Spirit always guide you right in Jesus Christ name."

@seunadejumobi noted:

"It is Well.... Nigerians are really angry and it's been a tensed situation. My wife was afraid to even take our children to school, it was that traumatizing..... You're very much Loved Sis..... please don't be weighed down, it is well, may God grant us peace in our heart."

Yinka Alaseyori says she never intended to make Nigerians feel ignored or unheard amid the painful situation. Photo: Yinka Alaseyori.

Source: Instagram

The Experience 19: Yinka Alaseyori shares obstacles

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Alaseyori opened up about the challenges she faced with her band after her successful outing at The Experience, a Christian concert in Lagos.

Alaseyori disclosed before the concert that she had disbanded eight members from her 12-man band two weeks before the concert. "Disband 8members of 12team member 1wk to Warri and 2wks to the experience," she wrote.

Source: Legit.ng