Looks like popular singer, Mayorkun might have left Davido's DMW record label going by recent developments

The Betty Butter crooner recently released a new single and it was not found on the DMW official YouTube page

The song was only shared on Mayorkun's page even though Davido took to Twitter and Instagram story to react to the new release

One musician popular just as much as Davido under his record label, DMW is Mayorkun and he just released his first single for the year on August 20.

The release has however fueled speculations on social media that Mayorkun might not be under Davido's label anymore.

Mayrokun releases new song under new label Photo credit: @iam_mayorkun/@davido

Source: Instagram

According to the information under the song on Mayorkun's YouTube, the song, Let Me Know was released under foreign label, Sony Music.

First, the music was only shared on Mayorkun's YouTube page, whereas a female artist, Liya also released a song and has been promoted on the DMW YouTube page.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

On Davido's part, he only put out one tweet about the song and also shared it on his Instagram story.

Based on the way Davido supports his guys, he would have done more for Mayorkun if he was still in his crew seeing as he has been promoting Liya's single on Instagram and his stories.

Mayorkun releases song under Sony Mucis Photo credit: @iammayorkun/@davido

Source: Instagram

As expected, Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the new unusual development as no official statement has been dropped from both sides.

Reactions

_emuobo_:

"Haven't seen him with Davido since sef."

Officialgold89:

"He has tried."

Ma_wu_mee:

"They are not fighting sha, his contract ended."

Sweetmimi246:

"He better leave o. Since the dmw crew dey die like chicken up and down."

Isabelle_frida_:

"I saw it coming."

Mayorkun cuts off signature dreadlocks

Popular Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) singer, Mayorkun, took his fans and supporters by surprise after announcing that he finally took out his dreadlocks.

The singer has been known to rock dreads for a long period and many often look forward to the creative ways he styles the hair.

However, all of that is now in the past as a new photo posted on his Snapchat channel shows that the Betty Butter crooner now rocks a simply lowcut hairstyle.

Source: Legit