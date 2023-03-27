Legit.ng highlighted some of the Nigerian music talents who, in one way or another, left a significant memory to their fans and the country’s entertainment scene

The compilation you are about to read contains some Nigerian artists who pulled the crowd when they were on the frontlines of the music business.

These artists, at some point, ruled the waves and produced some of the hit songs we still make reference to today.

Pictures of Cynthia Morgan, Sound Sultan, Ice Prince, Terry G Credit: @gossipingnaija, @faridafasasi, @iceprincezamani, @iamterryg

Source: Instagram

Some of these artists are still around, and others left the earth too soon. Whatever the case may be, Legit. ng wanted to remember those that are no longer in the scenes somehow.

Cynthia Morgan (Madrina)

Cynthia Morgan shot into the limelight in 2013 following the release of two singles titled "Don’t Break My Heart" and "Lead Me On," which received massive airplay and positive reviews from critics. The latter was nominated for "Best Reggae/Dancehall Single" at The Headies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cynthia Morgan signed a recording contract with Northside Entertainment Inc., owned by Jude’ Engees’ Okoye.

After a long hiatus, the singer revealed on Instagram how she lost her stage name, "Cynthia Morgan," her VEVO account, royalties, original Instagram account, and other things due to the contract she signed with Jude Okoye.

She revealed that she became depressed after her fallout with Jude Okoye of Northside Entertainment but did not inform the public about her issues.

Fans donated to a GoFundMe account set up for her, and even Afrobeats superstar Davido weighed in and asked her to call him up for a collaboration.

Still, Madrina, as she is now known, is missing from the scene and makes a couple of appearances on her new Instagram account.

Eva Alordiah

Eva Alordiah, popularly known by her first name, Eva, is a multi-talented artist who has a lot of creative sides but is mainly known for her songs that broke the norm of Nigerian hip-hop in the mid-2010s.

She broke into the scene with the release of her breakout song, Deaf, which gathered massive airways.

Her creativity bagged her an ambassadorial deal with Guinness Nigeria’s Made of Black campaign alongside Olamide and Phyno; after her 2016 album I960, that singer released a couple of free streaming Extended Plays that have yet to dwarf the success of her debut album.

Currently, Eva’s passion for makeup and social media management skills overshadow her musical side.

Eldee De Don

Nigerian superstar Eldee refers to himself as a retired Nigerian-American rapper, singer, and record producer. And is also credited as one of the pioneers of the Afrobeats music genre.

The lyrical god started down the path to a prosperous music career in 1998 with his band Trybesmen.

In the early 2000s, he created his music firm, Trybe Records. Where he signed about 16 artists, including Shasha P, 2Shorts, and DR Sid.

The collaboration with his signed artists was called Da Trybe. In 2002, Da Trybe released the singles "Work it out" and "Oya" in 2002 , and the album BIG Picture in 2005.

Since Eldee De Don released a solo album, Long Time Coming, in 2004—immediately after he moved to the US.

And released a couple of top-charting albums from 2008 to 2012 before he officially signed off from the music industry.

In an interview with Punch, the singer revealed that he doesn’t regret leaving, but if he had the opportunity to do his 2008 hit track "I Am a Big," he wouldn’t, based on how he sees life now.

Kefee

Kefee was a Nigerian gospel singer and composer known for her infectious 2009 gospel love tune Kokoroko, featuring the Nigerian dancehall superstar Timaya.

Kokoroko was an instant hit back then and arguably the biggest Nigerian song at the time.

When Kokoroko was released, the singer was going through a tumult in her marriage to her record label management, but she pulled through the negativity to bloom in her career.

The singer’s death came as a shock, as the BBC reported that Kafee became ill on a flight to the US, and after two weeks, she fell into a coma and died.

Shasha P

Shasha P is popularly referred to as the "First Lady of Nigerian Hip Hop". Sasha P thrived in the male-dominated industry, where artists dished out club bangers that rocked and set music lovers on their feet. In her heyday, the rapper was the most prominent woman in Nigerian hip-hop.

Subsequently, her success helped pave the way for other female rappers and musicians in Nigerian hip-hop, as she was signed to eLDee’s Trybe Records.

Sasha P was the first Nigerian female artist to win the Best Female Award at the MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMA).

In 2023, Sasha P announced that she was stepping away from the music industry to concentrate on her fashion company.

Terry G

Terry G, the "Akpako Master", as he is fondly called, was one of those artists that can be attributed to an era in Nigerian pop culture.

Terry G dominated the Nigerian industry with his unique brand of music and personality. The release of his crazy tune, Free Madness, was a highly infectious tune that seeped uncontrollably into pop culture at that time.

Sound Sultan

Sound Sultan was one of Nigeria’s creative musicians, known for his versatility.

He was regarded as one of Nigeria’s pacesetters of modern hip-hop music. And was notable for using his music to speak against Nigeria’s poverty, corruption, bad governance, and societal ills.

His first single, Mathematics "Jagbajantis," was the firestorm of the early 2000s. In 2012, Sound Sultan was named a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career.

Lanre, as he was called by close pals, was a mentor to some of the country’s top artists.

The singer left a couple of good songs to reverie on before he left the surface of the earth, and even after his death, a posthumous album he had worked on was released in 2022.

Sound Sultan will be greatly missed for his impact on the entertainment industry and society.

Ice prince

Ice Prince Zamani, or just Ice Prince, rose to fame after releasing Oleku, one of Nigeria’s most remixed songs of all time.

The Chocolate City music superstar thrived and was a rapper everyone loved listening to, but he appeared to have disappeared from the scene. His music was a blend of pop and hip-hop.

However, he returned with a hit single in 2021,Kolo, featuring Oxlade, and ever since, fans have yet to know about the artist’s moves.

Source: Legit.ng