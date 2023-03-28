Nigerian superstar Wizkid, alongside Tems, made his countrymen proud once more, with his latest achievement in the United States

The Essence hitmakers beat their fellow citizens Burna Boy, CKay, and Fireboy to clinch an award

Fans and music lovers took to several social media channels to celebrate the win, while some caused a little trouble here and there

Nigerian global music star Wizkid, alongside his junior colleague Tems, triumphed over competitors Ckay, Fireboy, and Burna Boy to win the Afrobeats artist of the year.

The award, organised by the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards in Angeles, California, was a defining moment for the country’s superstar.

However, the Mavins star, Rema, who was nominated for the Best Music Video category with ‘Calm Down,’ which featured Selena Gomez, lost to Korean group BTS.

Netizens react to Wizkid's award

berry_nerves:

"Big wiz don too oppress 30bg."

chinwezemoses:

"No be to the Dey run enter bush o o. "

kimmani_dc:

"Awards no they taya this man. Big wiz for us all."

ygurny1_:

"As u dey talk now you think he will win award more than Asake this year? Your imagination gose wrong lmao."

masonalex826:

"Omo that Davido and odumodu song go loud lol."

