Afrobeats songstress Tiwa Savage, caused a stir after gushing about her former employer Don Jazzy on her Instagram page

The musician uploaded a TikTok video of the Mavin Boss dancing enthusiastically to her new single, Stamina, with Ayra Starr and Young John

The Water and Garri crooner disclosed her thoughts about her former music boss when she shared a TikTok video of him dancing

Nigerian songstress Tiwa Savage got many rolling as she finally revealed how she sees her former music boss Don Jazzy.

The Water and Garri crooner divulged her thoughts about the Marvin Music executive when she shared a TikTok video of him dancing to her latest song.

Pictures of Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage

In the video, Don Jazzy can be seen moving his hands and legs merrily while singing the lyrics to the new single.

Tiwa Savage captioned the video

"Ahn ahn let me not talk before @instablog9ja will misinterpret my words o But it’s as if @donjazzy dey enter my eye like dis"

See the post below

Social media users react

thefoodnetworknig2:

"And they will make a power couple o… Jay Z & Beyoncé standard! Ye, who wipe me cord for neck."

crushie_sweetlife:

"You don talk already Wahala be like bicycle Nigeria Hottest Female Artist Tiwa Savage Openly Declared Her Feelings For Don jazzy in her words “don jazzy don dey enter my eyes”.

lior_interiors.ng:

" so the two of them can’t praise God?? Children of nowadays sha‍♀️"

chu6x:

"Tiwa I say Close am….. taaa close that eyes osiso……. You nor see PORTABLE ni….. shebi em nor enter your nose."

Young John shoots shot at Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Young John ‘The Wicked Producer’ caused a buzz online after he publicly expressed his love for his senTiwa Savage.

Young John in a post via his official Instastory put up a cute picture of Tiwa Savage as he gushed about her.

Young John in his caption went on to hint at some things he would do if only the music star would give him a go-ahead.

Tiwa Savage jokingly says she is pregnant for Mavin Boss Don Jazzy

A funny skit by content creator Kie Kie featuring Don Jazzy stirred reactions from many, including Tiwa Savage.

The funny skit showed Don Jazzy playing the role of Casanova as he impregnated different ladies despite purchasing condoms from Kiekie.

Reacting to the video, Tiwa Savage jokingly said she was pregnant for the Mavin label boss as well.

