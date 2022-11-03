Over the last few months, singers like Ruger, Omah Lay, Kizz Daniel, and more have taken many by surprise with their achievements of becoming a homeowner

The music industry has become one of the most lucrative businesses for young Nigerians to enter and create financial freedom for themselves and their families.

Legit.ng, in this article, will be highlighting six young Nigerian singers who achieved the immaculate feat of acquiring themselves a new home in 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Owning a house or a mansion is a dream many people live and die for. And to get the opportunity to achieve it is one many wish and toil to surmount for a large part of their lives.

Over the last few months in 2022, the Nigerian music industry has seen many of its exponents dare and achieve this feat of a lifetime.

Legit.ng compiles a list of six young Nigerian singers who recently acquired a smart house. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@rugerofficial/@asakemusic/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Singers like Kizz Daniel, Bella Shmurda, and Omah Lay are some young Nigerian singers who celebrated becoming a homeowner as they shared this amazing feat with their fans.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerian singers who have acquired themselves new homes in 2022, starting with;

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Kizz Daniel:

Ace hitmaker Kizz Daniel went viral after he took to his social media page to announce that he recently acquired a seaside mansion for his sons and wife.

Kizz, in a post, revealed that he had acquired a gorgeously beautiful new villa and thanked his hit song Buga for giving him the capacity to buy his family such a monumental home.

2. Asake:

One of the biggest breakout stars of 2022, Asake, also recently acquired a home for himself and his family.

The singer had revealed just after buying a smart home on the island that he went from sharing bed space to investing in real estate and couldn't be any less grateful.

3. Omah Lay:

Another young Nigerian singer who recently became a homeowner is the vocal king Omah Lay. The Afrobeat artist who had shared photos from his new home and later deleted it had revealed that it cost him a whooping N500m to acquire the palatial new home around Lekki in Lagos.

4. Bella Shmurda:

Cash App crooner Bella Shmurda also recently joined the esteemed list of young musicians who now own properties at one of the highbrow locations of Lagos state.

Poco Lee, a close pal of Bella, was the one who revealed that the singer recently acquired a new home while congratulating him with a post he shared on his Instagram page.

5. Ruger:

Fast-rising Jonzing world singer Ruger is the latest in a raft of Nigerian artists who recently acquired a home.

The singer had dropped a subtle message on his insta-story revealing that he recently became a homeowner. The news went viral as many congratulated him for the recent feat.

6. Portable:

Another young singer who recently became a homeowner is the controversial singer Portable.

However, the street music sensation chose to go a different route than his other colleagues on this list to acquire a new home.

Unlike his colleagues, Portable chose not to acquire a property in the highbrow Lagos vicinities and stayed true to his trenches background.

Naija to the World: Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy, CKay, and Rema set to feature on the epic Wakanda Forever album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reports that the Nigerian music industry achieved an epic milestone as seven Afrobeat artists from the country are set to feature on the new Wakanda Forever album.

The new album will be released on November 4, 2022, just days before the official premiere of the Wakanda Forever movie in Lagos, Nigeria.

Internationally renowned singers from Nigeria, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe, and Fireboy, are the seven artists featured on the Wakanda Forever music album.

Source: Legit.ng