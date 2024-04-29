A CCP tribunal has asked MultiChoice Nigeria Limited to stop its plan to increase subscription fees on GOtv and DStv to old prices

The court gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade

The new subscription rate which is the second in just four months generated a lot of reactions from Nigerians

A Competition and Consumer Protection (CCP) Tribunal sitting in Abuja has restrained Multichoice Nigeria Limited from increasing its DStv and GOtv subscription packages scheduled to begin on May 1, 2024.

The three-member tribunal presided over by Saratu Shafii, gave the interim order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

Tribunal decides on Multichoice case

The Nation reports that in the suit marked: CCPT/OP/2/2024,, Multi-Choice Nigeria Limited and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) are 1st and 2nd respondents respectively before the tribunal.

In the suit filed on April 29, Onifade, also a legal practitioner, sought two orders.

These include:

“an order of interim injunction of this honourable tribunal restraining the 1st defendant whether by themselves, her privies, assigns by whatsoever name called from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from 1st May, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

The tribunal, in a ruling, restrained Multichoice from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from May 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

Shafii the head of the tribunal declared:

“The 1st defendant is hereby restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice."

She, therefore, directed all parties in the suit to appear before tribunal on Ma 7 at 10am for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

MultiChoice announces new prices for all DSTV, GOtv packages

Source: Legit.ng