Fast-rising singer Ruger is the latest Nigerian musician to join the exclusive list of Lagos landlords

Ruger, in a video shared on his page, was seen sitting pretty in the living room of his new house with his record label boss, D'Prince

The Jonzing World signee, who got his big break in the music in 2020 after he released his debut single Bounce, is set to drop his first official studio album before the end of 2022

Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Ruger trends online after news of his recent achievement went viral. The artist stirred reactions after videos of his new homes hit the internet.

The Jonzing world recently became a landlord as he joins other Nigerian celebrities and acquires a mansion in Lagos worth millions of naira.

Jonzing World artist Ruger is the latest Lekki Landlord in town as he acquires a multimillion-dollar mansion in Lagos. Photo credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

Ruger was captured sitting next to his boss, record label boss D'Prince in the viral video of his new house while they played PS5.

The singer announced earlier this month that he's set to drop his debut album before the end of 2022.

See the viral video of Ruger's new crib below:

Read some of the reactions that videos of Ruger's new luxury home stirred online:

@hairdiaspora_

"One eye buy house. Omo wetin I dey use this my eyes do an."

@blackmamba_lus

"This guy z gay. I heard dprince is too. I saw the gist on YouTube. By a popular channel Lus Tv Media."

@thejoeyofenugu:

"Money dey this music thing ooo."

@ifeanyis_gramm:

"If my son no sing I go disown am."

@ndi.sharon4lyf:

"Congratulations it’s not easy to acquire this in the naija economy."

@hybee_visuals:

"Me wey get two eyes, wetin I buy. GOD ABEG. Anyways, congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng