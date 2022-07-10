Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now become a homeowner and he shared the good news with fans

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh crooner shared a series of photos of his new property as he thanked God

A number of fans on social media also reacted to the news of Portable’s new house as they congratulated him

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is now a house owner and he took to social media to share the good news with his many fans.

On his official Instagram page, the music star shared a series of photos showing his new bungalow.

In classic Portable style, the Zazu Zeh crooner accompanied the photos with a funny caption where he thanked God for his new achievement.

Singer Portable buys house. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Make Una Help Me Thank God ( OPEYEMI ) ZAzuu Villa House warning loading ORILOYOMi OTAOBAYOMI Akoi Grace Zeh Nation Hottie hottie KINIMAH Dõn buy house Oluwa Thank God I’m Grateful You Fit Build house make I later buy am Na God dey Run am no be man .”

See the photos below:

Internet users praise Portable for his new house

A number of social media users were pleased with Portable for making a smart money move by buying a house. Read some of their comments below:

Houseofbeatricee:

“I love the way he acknowledges God’ grace on him.”

Iammichaelodeh:

“Smart move. The only sensible werey we know.”

Domingo_loso:

“Major one, this is big . Congrats to him.”

Cynzu_ranking:

“Weyrey say you fit build am make I later buy am . Akoi grace bizza bizza.”

Callme_fatima_:

“Low key.. this guy wise ooo .”

Hannahaghedo:

“You fit build house make I later buy am quotes too many for .”

Jeffryprettypretty:

“Portable grace is just too much, congratulations to him.”

Lekin_z:

“Omo I just like you anyhow when they think it’s over your shock then with good news .”

Congratulations to Portable.

Source: Legit.ng