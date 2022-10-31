Over the years, the Nigerian music industry has witnessed more and more music producers take up the mantle of singing itself instead of just creating beats alone

We've seen producers like Pheelz, Sarz, and Young John get out of the producer's chairs and get in the singing booth and become the face of several hit singles

Legit.ng recently took a poll online where it asked its readers to vote who among the top Nigerian producers that have the highest probability of becoming a very successful singer

As the Nigerian music industry grew bigger over the last few years, a huge influx of music producers turned around, picked up microphones, and became singers.

Most recently, to have joined the list of music producers, turn singers are Young John, Sarz, and even Young John, the wicked producer.

Fans voted Don Jazzy as the music producer with the highest probability of being very successful as a singer. Photo credit:@donjazzy/@pheelzmrproducer/@youngjonn

Legit.ng, in its bid to understand this recent phenomenon conducted an online poll to ask its readers to pick among the top music producers in the country, including Don Jazzy, Young John, Pheelz, and many others who they think will be very successful if they were all singers.

One name stood out amongst others, polling 47.2%, and that was Don Jazzy, the veteran producer and record label boss.

However, Don Baba J was closely followed by Young John, who polled 27.6%, while Pheelz was able to pull a vote of 22.1%.

Those were the top three, according to the online poll by Legit.ng. See the poll below:

