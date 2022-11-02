No other high-profile Nigerian musician has lost more close friends and loved ones than the famous singer Davido

International Afrobeat star Davido is one of the most loved and most followed Nigerian artists mainly because of his unique humane personality and philanthropic works

However, this young man has had to deal with some of the most painful losses that would have broken many over the cause of a lifetime within the space of a decade

Legit.ng, in this article, reminisces with Davido as we go down memory lane and remember some of the most important people in the singer's life who have passed on

Popular Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido is arguably one of the biggest musicians out of Africa amongst his generation.

Davido, since his big break in the music industry, has always been a man with a big heart and a large entourage of crew members and signees to his record label.

Singer Davido has, over the years, had to deal with some painful loss, from his mum to his crew members and now his son. Photo credit: @davido/@obamadmw

However, he's always had to deal with some painful losses, the most recent being the loss of his first son Ifeanyi Adeleke who died on October 31, 2022, just a week after his three years birthday.

On a quick reminiscing note, Legit.ng, spotlights seven times that the singer has lost an important loved one.

1. Veronica Adeleke:

Veronica Adeleke was Davido's mum; she passed in 2003 at 39. It is no secret that the singer is a huge lover of his mum and constantly expresses how much he misses her.

Davido's mum hailed from Edo state and was a lecturer at Babcock university before she passed on. The singer is famous for hosting a yearly remembrance honouring his mum.

2. DJ Tagbo:

Tagbo Umeike is another close friend of Davido, who also passed away recently. The young disc jockey was reported to have died at a bar in Lekki, Lagos, on his birthday.

He was said to have overdosed, drinking multiple shots of Tequilas. After Tagbo's death, Davido was accused of negligence by famous Actress Caroline Danjuma for having a hand in the disc jockey's death.

3. DJ Olu:

DJ Olu was another painful death for the singer Davido, just days after DJ Tagbo passed.

Olugbenga Abiodun, aka DJ Olu, is the son of Ogun state governor Dapo Abiodun and a close pal of the singer Davido.

The DMW boss, in mourning his friend Olu took to his social media page to disclose that a part of him was broken and couldn't find the right way to deal with the passing of his friend. He had publicly declared his love for DJ Olu while noting he would forever miss him.

4. Obama DMW:

Habeeb Uthman, better known as Obama DMW, was the road manager for the singer Davido and a close friend.

Obama passed on June 29, 2021, after he was said to have had breathing difficulty. He was the founder of Obama Music Worldwide.

5. Fortune:

Fortunate Ateumunname, more popularly known simply as Fortune, was another DMW crew member whose death deeply hurt the singer Davido.

Fortune was Davido's private photographer; he reportedly drowned and died at 24 in 2020.

In his tribute to Fortune, Davido noted that the photographer went from being a stranger and became one of his closest confidants.

6. Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan:

Uncle Teejay, as he was fondly referred to, was Davido's private bodyguard. He died on December 8, 2020, after battling an illness.

The singer lauded Teejay for always being there for him and being one of his biggest motivators in a touching tribute message he shared on his page.

7. Ifeanyi Adeleke:

The last on this list, and probably the most painful and touching of all the deaths that the singer Davido has had to deal with, would be the loss of his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The little champ passed away on October 31, 2022, just days after he celebrated his third birthday. Ifeanyi's death came as a rude shock. The news of his death broke the internet and held everyone at sway.

Many are still yet to recover from it. This is a loss the singer might not be able to recover from soon, but we sure hope the almighty grant him the courage and fortitude to bear it and comes back stronger.

We hope to see Davido return to the stage soon enough; however, only when he is ready. Stand strong, OBO.

