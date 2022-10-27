Popular Nigerian comedian turned singer, Carter Efe, has joined the list of celebrities who own Mercedes Benz ride

The funnyman shared a video via his Instagram story channel to flaunt the new exotic ride to his numerous followers

Nigerians have showered him with congratulatory messages as some of them inquired to know the real amount of the new ride

Popular skits maker and singer, Carter Efe, peppered his followers with a video and photo of his latest expensive acquisition as he flaunted it to them.

The Machala crooner walked into a car lot and picked a lovely black Mercedes Benz SUV for himself, and it looked so adorable.

Carter Efe acquires new Benz ride. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

He shared the moment he got the new ride on his Instagram story channel, and many wondered where celebrities are getting money to buy expensive things from.

In the video, Carter's new Benz was covered with a white cloth, and he did himself the favour of unveiling it to the world himself.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Carter Efe

Social media users have congratulated the comedian on his new Mercedes Benz ride, some of them inquired to know the price of the automobile.

Innocent_olami:

"I was expecting him to start dancing ohhh . Congrats sha."

Ahmie_closette:

"Na the N20 million wey fekomi take sign am na he take buy the car."

Ashley_sleek:

"There's really money in this music thing abeg, I need to start singing too soon."

Onetouchlogistics860:

"The money dem take give am for Brand Ambassador not even 24hrs Real Machala."

Chioma4eva:

"When God's grace and oil dey ontop your head even if you tie wrapper once that whistle don blow you go feature for that match...so happy for him. Congrats Efe."

Nene_george:

"Suddenly this guy don become attractive. He don dey enter my eyes now."

Carter Efe threatens Nigerian artists with cutlass over new song

Following the massive success of his song ‘Machala’ with Berri Tiga, Nigerian comedian turned singer Carter Efe dropped a new single dubbed “Ikebe Supa.”

Carter also took to his social media timeline to share a video of him sending a warning to Nigerian artists in his bid to make it back to the top of music charts with his new song.

In his words:

“I dey drop my song on Monday, all the whole Nigerian artists make una go sleep, I hear say number one na Cough, I don buy cough medicine, I wan sleep now, all the whole Nigerian artists see my cutlass, I wan come collect my space back, if you know say na you dey number one, comot there, idiot.”

Source: Legit.ng