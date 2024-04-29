Top Nigerian singer Wizkid has now made an appearance on social media amidst the drama caused by his posts

Recall that the music star had thrown shade at Davido and Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy on his Twitter page

In a new development, the Star Boy made a new post and many netizens trooped to his comments section to react

Popular Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid is trending for the umpteenth time after breaking his silence after trolling Davido and Don Jazzy on social media.

In the early hours of April 29, 2024, social media was thrown into a frenzy after Wizzy fired shots at Davido with one of his embarrassing videos and also called Don Jazzy an influencer.

Fans react as Wizkid finally breaks silence.

Source: Instagram

Wizkid’s posts were trailed by a series of heated reactions with many fans and loyalists of Davido and Don Jazzy slamming him online. However, the Star Boy seemed unfazed by the attack and has gone back to posting like nothing happened.

In a new development, the Essence crooner took to his Twitter page to send a message to his detractors by sharing a post that made him appear unbothered by all the drama he had caused.

Wizkid simply tweeted:

“Jesus is King!”

See his post below:

Reactions as Wizkid breaks silence

Shortly after Wizkid shared a post on his Twitter page amid his drama with Davido and Don Jazzy, some netizens took to his comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their reactions below:

Pooja used the opportunity to shade Davido and Don Jazzy:

Basito praised Wizzy for being unfazed by the drama:

Daniel Regha noted that Wizkid wasn’t acting Christlike:

This tweep begged Wizkid for more violence:

Seun noted that Wizkid had already caused a lot of problems:

Blessing called Wiz the king of music:

Salako called Wiz a terrorist by day and a pastor by night:

Gbemie told Wiz to apologise to Davido and Don Jazzy:

Big Ayo praised Wiz for not being a coward:

VDM calls Wizkid mannerless

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial Nigerian social media critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) waded into the trending drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

In a video posted on his page, VDM claimed that many of Wizkid’s fans had camped in his DM and threatened to take down his page for disagreeing with Star Boy. He then dared them to carry out their threat within 24 hours.

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan also described Wizkid with a lot of colorful words. He referred to the Essence crooner as being mannerless and disrespectful. According to him, Wizkid’s fans also shield him from the repercussions of his actions.

