Lukman Musa Bamidele, the young man from Ede in Osun state who was alleged to have married twin sisters on the same day, has debunked the news

In a viral video, Bamidele said the report is far from the truth as he only married one of the twin sisters, which is Kehinde

According to the latest husband in town, what happened was that the twin sisters were used to wearing the same type of clothes, and they only did that on the wedding day

Ede, Osun - The young man in a viral video allegedly married twin sisters in Ede, a city in Osun state, has come out to debunk the insinuation.

In a viral video shared by a netizen, the man said he only married one of the twins, Kehinde, as against what is on blogs and other social media.

Man allegedly marries twin sisters in Osun opens up Photo Credit: Ayekooto

Source: Twitter

The man, who identified himself as Lukman Musa Bamidele, said the twin sisters are used to putting on putting on the same attire, and the same thing happened on the wedding day.

Bamidele then pleaded with Nigerians to stop sharing the video as it is fake, adding that the twin sisters are known to be doing things together as if they are one.

The young husband made the disclaimer in a viral video shared by @DeeOneAyekooto on his Twitter page.

Source: Legit.ng