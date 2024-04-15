Nigerian international music star Davido has been in the news a lot lately after a photo of him and a lady who isn't Chioma was seen getting cozy

The American model had reacted to the leaked photo, saying Davido was just her friend, but he didn't tell her he was married

After hours of getting dragged by the singer's fanbase, the lady has released another clip to prove just how close she is with Davido as OBO was seen in a room begging her for something

Nigerian music superstar Davido Adeleke, aka Davido, has once again found himself in another marital scandal with an American body model, Pinknative, nearly a year after Anita Brown accused him of impregnating her.

The American model, identified as Pinknative, had posted a screenshot image of her iPhone homepage, and pictures of Davido getting cozy with her in front of a mirror caught the attention of many netizens.

A video of Davido crying and begging a curvy American model while on his knees goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@pinknative

After the images stirred massive social media reactions, including the model getting trolled, Pinknative fired back.

Body model posts video of Davido begging

Pinknative reacted to the trolling from Davido's fanbase, who accused her of trying to tarnish the image of the principal with more video evidence.

She posted a video of Davido on his knees begging her for something while crying. Considering the set-up and the scenes in the video, it looked like the act occurred in a room.

In reaction to the barrage of attacks hurled at her by the 30BG, Pinknative revealed that Davido never told her he was married.

This current scandal is coming amidst Davido's recent post on his page alerting his fans about his wife's upcoming birthday.

See the leaked video of Davido below:

Reactions trail leaked video of Davido

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip of the singer:

@aunty_juicy_.01:

"I think it’s time we all stop giving attention to all dis attention seekers, always trying to use OBO to trend. Make no body dey talk put for their matter again."

@chioma_mathias:

"Person wey sing “Stand strong “ don Dey kneel down."

@bright___r:

"Davido is just another proof that you can have money and have zero game."

@tkinzystar:

"Did I hear make I put priq small? Or my ear dey pain me?"

@evve__lynn:

"Oh baby I’m on my knees let me put priq."

@an_na_bella11:

"Later una go say popsi get pride."

@_jokekhalis:

"Peace of mind wan wound Wizkid FC."

@adaikwerre:

"But everyone should know this na. Look davido for that picture and look and him now you can tell that picture wasn't Recent. After Anita SAGA, I don't think Davido will be this Carefree with anywoman."

Davido announces big plans for Chioma's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced his wife Chioma’s upcoming birthday on social media.

The music star’s celebrity chef wife will turn a new age on April 30, 2024, and Davido has already gone online to make fans anticipate the big day.

Taking to his official X (Twitter) page, the DMW boss noted that he was going to go crazy with the celebration, as he described Chioma as a great woman.

