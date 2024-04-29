A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Doyin David had her fans mesmerised as she wore a classy yellow outfit

The outfit was a combination of a yellow crop top which exposed her belly and a long skirt that was up to her ankles

She accessorised her outfit with silver earrings and a necklace and made a short hairstyle that looked lovely on her

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Doyin David showed that she was not relenting in her fashion game as she rocked a beautiful yellow top and skirt.

BBNaija's Doyin looks gorgeous in her attire. Image credit: @officialdoyin_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her crop top was stylishly designed with tiny hands and another detached puffy hand, while her long skirt matched her top and accentuated her curves.

The former reality star wore a yellow shoe and held a brown purse that gave her a gorgeous look. She also accessorised silver earrings and a necklace that complemented her attire.

Her hair was parted sideways and her fans could not get enough of her as they kept making nice compliments about her.

Check out Doyin's outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to Doyin's outfit

See some of the reactions from Doyin's fans and colleagues about her attire below

@tamara_ekis:

"See how this color compliments your skin."

@theladymotara:

"Yellow."

@apet_modella:

"Pretty babe."

@officialoliviaa_:

"Gorgeous."

@kingtunz_:

"Na you dey hot!"

isbae_u:

"Gold."

@cocoiceofficial:

"The only route is to keep this."

@mhiz_gillian:

"Leave turnouts for Doyin. She will slay no matter what."

@harbeolargold:

"See correct beauty."

@kennysho__:

"Queen of deelight empire has come to stay."

@harbeolargold:

"Keep announcing it to the world Doyin is making deelights proud."

@dofatempire:

"Esmeralda for a reason."

@daviid_stephen:

"The girl with all the beauty and class."

@kennysho__:

"Everyone clear the road. Our queen of deelight empire is coming."

Doyin David reveals fashion plans

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, Doyin had said her fashion goal for 2024 is to remain bold and edgy.

She noted that a lot of Nigerians were not comfortable with her style, but she won't change it.

Also, she revealed how challenging 2023 was for her and all the blessings that came with it, which she is grateful for.

Source: Legit.ng