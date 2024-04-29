JAMB has announced the possibility of conducting the UTME exercise in about nine countries across Africa, Europe and Asia

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, announced the development at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, April 29

Oloyede disclosed that the board was currently reviewing nine countries but mentioned seven of the countries so far

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the possibility of conducting the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in about nine countries in Africa.

According to Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of JAMB, the purpose of conducting the examination in the nine named countries was to market Nigerian institutions to the outside world, The Punch reported.

JAMB lists 7 countries where UTME may be conducted Photo Credit: Prof. Tahir Mamman

Source: Twitter

JAMB releases 2024 UTME result

The JAMB registrar stated that the board was examining nine countries, mentioning seven. Some of the countries are francophone Africa, Europe and Asia.

Oloyede announced the development while announcing the results of the 2024 UTME examination in Abuja on Monday, April 29.

JAMB gave the 2024 UTME results breakdown, including the number of candidates absent after registering for the exercise.

The 2024 UTME was conducted across the country between April 19 and April 25 at designated computer-based test centres.

Foreign countries JAMB will conduct UTME

The JAMB registrar listed the countries below as possible foreign centres to conduct the examination. The centres are:

Johannesburg, South Africa Abidjan, Ivory Coast Jeddah, Saudi Arabi Addis Ababa, Ethiopia London, United Kingdom Cotonou, Republic of Benin Buea, Cameroon

His statement reads in part:

“The essence of this foreign component of the examination is to market our institutions to the outside world and ensure that our universities reflect the universality of academic traditions, among other things. The Board is currently fine-tuning arrangements for the conduct of the 2024 UTME in these foreign centres.”

JAMB: How to pass UTME exercise

Legit.ng earlier reported that UTME 2024 candidates have been advised to equip themselves with some basic skills as they begin this year's JAMB.

Osunwoye Samuel, an admission seeker tutor for many years, said in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng that candidates can pass the exam well with the right approach.

According to the expert, 2024 UTME candidates are expected to equip themselves with basic computer skills to operate the CBT exams and demonstrate their smarts during the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng