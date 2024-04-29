Nigerian social media critic, VeryDarkMan has reacted to the ongoing online drama as a result of Wizkid’s posts

Recall that the Star Boy threw shade at Davido as well as Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy on his Twitter page

VeryDarkMan wasn’t pleased with the situation and took to social media to address it while also daring Wizkid’s fans

Controversial Nigerian social media critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan (VDM) has waded into the trending drama between Wizkid, Davido and Don Jazzy.

Recall that Wizkid caused online pandemonium after he threw shade at Davido and also referred to Don Jazzy as an influencer.

Fans react as VeryDarkMan calls Wizkid mannerless. Photos: @verydarkblackman, @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning musician’s words did not go down well with a number of netizens including VeryDarkMan and in his usual fashion he took to social media to address it.

In a video posted on his page, VDM claimed that many of Wizkid’s fans had camped in his DM and threatened to take down his page for disagreeing with Star Boy. He then dared them to carry out their threat within 24 hours.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Not stopping there, VeryDarkMan also described Wizkid with a lot of colorful words. He referred to the Essence crooner as being mannerless and disrespectful. According to him, Wizkid’s fans also shield him from the repercussions of his actions.

VDM said:

“FCs just full my DM say if I talk about their popsi again, dem go chop my account. FCs I won tell una, first of all I be Edo boy, I no dey fear anybody for this life, na only God I dey fear. Una popsi has constantly disrespected a lot of people and you people know it. He no get manners, he no get respect and for somebody like that wey never even really impact on anybody for this country. Yes he’s a good musician but e get some things e go do wey be say I go just look am and una go dey shield am. That one no be problem but make una no carry that level come near me. As una popsi no get respect na so me sef I dey, I no send anybody as you see me like this. So una say una go chop the account, I give una 24 hours, if my account no go down, FCs una no get level. Make una take report how una wan take report, I wan test una today.”

Watch his video below:

Reactions as VDM blasts Wizkid

VeryDarkMan’s video where he addressed Wizkid’s drama with Davido and Don Jazzy got some netizens sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Cyberwarrr:

“FC let mount, he gives us 24 hours.”

tufab:

“ Na lie. Nobody enter your dm.”

morison_umeh:

“Davido threaten tiwa u no talk put, Davido dey beg ig model u no talk put, How u take be activist if u dey pick side.”

niffy_xo:

“Hear me out, we all love Don jazzy. What wizkid did is just a Yoruba man thing. If a small child insults you, you don't insult them back. You send the insult to their parents or someone who's of the same age as you, in their household . Na ladipoe stain don jazzy white.”

bisi_baalo:

“How did this guy make this issue about himself? How did he insert himself into this?”

deejayblizs:

“ Wizzy is human and he has impacted in some lives but him no Dey shout , love VDM Oo but this one wrong.”

__reina_doll:

“You get manner ?? what do you do for a living??? Cho cho cho oti sofo aye.”

ginikaarh_:

“Look who is talking ! Do u have respect ?”

ucheiee:

“You, you get respect? You have disrespected alot of people too.”

Don Jazzy reacts to Wizkid's diss

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, finally responded to the subtle shade from his colleague Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

A look at their Instagram profiles a few hours after the online raucous showed that Don Jazzy had now unfollowed Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng