100 Native American last names and their meanings: 2023 update

Native Americans were the inhabitants of much of North America long before the arrival of European settlers in the 15th century. Like numerous other cultures, these people had traditions that governed their practices, names, beliefs, and associations. Most Native American last names were derived from a person's time of birth, occupation, temperament, clan, and habitation.

Native Americans are comprised of numerous sub-groups or tribes. The best-known ones are the Navajo, Cherokee, Apache, and Sioux. Over time, the Native Americans' names got passed down the generations. Today, there are a lot of picks that have a rich history and a deep meaning.

Native American last names and meanings

Here, you can check out some of the most interesting names, from the most common indigenous last names to the ones that are exclusive to every tribe.

Most common Native American last names

These options are normally used by Native American people regardless of their tribe. They are quite common but no less interesting. Some of them have originated from other nations and cultures that settled in America.

Name Meaning Williams Resolute protector Smith One who strikes metals Sandoval Groove of wood Paddock Small enclosure Maizen Occupational, meaning 'the one that picks maize' Locklear A person who was a locksmith Lewis Victorious Kipp To swell; fat man Jones God has favoured Johnson Son of John Irving Water Howell The sun Holt A small grove of trees Hensley Stallion Galord High-spirited, cheerful Eubank One who lives near the ridge of a yew Denton From the town in the valley Deere Precious Cornfield Occupational, for those who worked in a cornfield. Chavos Child Brown One with brown hair, complexion, or clothing Hilliard One who lives on the hills Branham From the habitation of the Bramham tribe in West Yorkshire Bluebird Happiness Bia Blessed or white Bernard As strong as a bear Bahe The gray man Alexander Defender of the men Alberty Belonged to the Alberti family, who lived in the United States at the beginning of the 1920s.

Traditional Native American last names

Some examples are rather old-timey, and today, it may not be easy to find a person who bears it. However, they have an exciting history. Here are some of the oldest Native American names and their respective meanings.

Name Meaning Welch Foreign Warcloud From the words war and cloud Vance From the marsh Tsosie Slim Thunderhawk Based on the power of thunder, combined with the word hawk Swiftwater A family that lives near swift water Summerhill A family that lives on a hill Pompey Five Huaman Hawk Filemonsen Son of Filemon Countryman A man who lived in the country Chubbuck This one is of German origin and means 'chubby one.' Bravebird Based on a bird's trait Blackrock A family from the black rock area Arrow Given to a hunter

Unique Cherokee last names

The Cherokee are an indigenous group of the United States that live in the Southeastern Woodlands. When it came to Cherokee surnames, they used their imagination in the best way. Here is a nice Cherokee last names list to help you get an idea.

Name Meaning Yansa Buffalo Wesa Cat Waya Wolf Wahkan Sacred Utsidihi The mankiller Tskilekwa Big wizard Tsiyi Canoe Rayetayah Hanging maw Onacona White owl Moytoy Rainmaker Kanagagota Standing turkey Kana′tĭ the lucky hunter Gawonisgi Speaker Cheasequah Red bird or cardinal Chaske First born son Austenaco Chief Atsadi Fish Atohi Woods Ahyuini Swimmer Adahy Close to the Cherokee word adahi’i which actually means poison

What are some Navajo last names?

The Navajo are a Native American nation that resides in the Southwestern United States. It is the largest tribe in the United States, followed by the Cherokee Nation. Here are some indigenous surnames from the Navajo people.

Name Meaning Yazzie Little Tsosie Slender or slim Tsinajinnie Black streak clan Tsinaji Black Todicheene Bitter water people Toadlena Water that flows up and out Tlizilani Goat Tabaaha Shore, beach Peshlakai Silver Nez Tall Lapahie Gray Hatahle Medicine man Etsitty Smithy, pounder; to pound Descheene Clan designation, red-streak people Daisy Younger one Claw Left-handed Bylilly For him; magic power Bitsillie Younger brother Benally His grandchild Begay His son Adakai Gambler, card player Acothley Cowboy

What are some Apache last names?

The Apache originally resided in what is now the Southwestern United States. The Apache people are subdivided into various subtribes. These include the Jicarilla, Chiricahua, Salinero, Lipan, Mimbreño, Mescalero, and the Ndendahe people. Here are some Apache names and their meanings.

Name Meaning Altaha High or elevated Cosay Person who lived on the White Mountain Dosela The commoner Mescal One from the Mescalero clan Tessay One who lives in the reserve

What are some Sioux last names?

The Sioux tribe is made up of three subtribes, namely the Dakota, Lakota, and Nakota. The Sioux people were known for being skilled warriors. Here are some names from the Sioux tribe.

Name Meaning Maka A Lakota surname that means soil, ground, or earth Howahkan A strong voice or sacred voice Galihai A Lakota last name that means gentle or delicate Chaska This Dakota last name means son Angpetu It means radiant or daytime

Unique Native American names

While most Native Americans are not exactly what one would consider commonplace, some are rarer than others. If you are looking for cute surname that completely stands out, here are some excellent unique options.

Name Meaning Fineday Derived from a good day Decorah Serpent Declay The charming one Coriz Cheerful and friendly Claymore Big or great sword

What are Blackfoot's last names?

The Blackfoot people, or the Siksikaitsitapi, are Indigenous people primarily residing in North America. Examples of Blackfoot last names are:

Siksski

Sikonskiwa

Sikimiotasi

Sikaattsista

Stamiksiipokai

What is the most common Native American last name?

Some of the most common Indian-American last names include Claymore, Brown, Alberty, Arrow, Lewis and Johnson.

Do Native Americans pick their own name?

Selecting a name among Native Americans varies depending on tribe and community. Individuals may have traditional names from elders or spiritual leaders within their tribe or group. These names are highly meaningful and frequently based on personal attributes, life events, or spiritual connections.

In today's world, Native American last names are among the unique names one can give their child. This is because most of the Native American tribes have since adopted the influences of other cultures, an attribute most reflected in their modern-day naming traditions.

