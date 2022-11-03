The Nigerian music industry is on the global map again as five Naija singers, including Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy, Ckay and more, are all set to feature on the Wakanda Forever epic album

The impact of Afrobeat across the globe continues to grow from strength to strength as its international acclaim widenings

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy leads a new generation of Afrobeat artists to deliver an epic music project on Wakanda Forever along with other African singers

The Nigerian music industry is set to achieve an epic new milestone as five Afrobeat artist from the country is set to feature on the new Wakanda Forever album.

The new album will be released on November 4, 2022, just days before the official premiere of the Wakanda Forever movie in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigerian artists continue to make themselves heard across the globe as they dominate the Wakanda Forever epic tracklist. Photo credit: @notjustok/@tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

Internationally renowned singers from Nigeria, Burna Boy, Tems, CKay, Tems, Tobe Nwigwe, Fat Nwigwe and Fireboy, are the seven artists featured on the Wakanda Forever music album.

Other African musical acts are also set to feature on the album, including South African acts like Busiswa, Sino Misolo, and Kamo Mphela.

See the full list tracklist of Wakanda Forever with Burna Boy, Tems, Ckay and Fireboy DML on it below:

See some of the reactions that the Wakanda Forever album tracklist stirred online with Nigerian artists on it:

@eazy_3124:

"If Wizzy is not there, then the album is for kids."

@ogfundz30:

"No daddy Wizkid, bullsh*t."

@starboy_lil.ray:

"Naija to the world we keep dominating."

@lexitoolegitt:

"What is special about this wakanda soundtrack nah why oyinbo dey see unah as Mumu."

@dg01335:

"Naija doing a lot for Africa with zero appreciation from Africans."

Rema's voice on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer excites Nigerians, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian music star Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, recently attained a new feat outside the music industry as he lands a role in Hollywood's upcoming movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Rema, in a statement, revealed his voice was featured in the trailer of the sequel of the Marvel Studio's movie, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

The Calm Down crooner has joined his Nigerian colleague, Tems, who contributed to the movie's soundtrack.

Source: Legit.ng