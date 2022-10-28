The month of October came with some interesting events among some popular Nigerian celebrities

The events included a wedding, birthday parties as well as the 53rd wedding anniversary of veteran actor Pete Edochie

One of the most talked about events in October was that of Davido's PA Isreal DMW, who got married in Benin, Edo state

October was a month of celebration for some Nigerian celebrities, and it varied from birthday parties to weddings.

With a few days left to the end of October, Legit.ng looks at popular celebrity events that made waves this month.

Davido performs at Isreal DMW's wedding in Edo state. Credit: @isrealdmw @falzthabahdguy @ifeanyiadeleke @mamarainbow

Source: Instagram

1. Isreal DMW's wedding in Benin, Edo state

Singer Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW married his wife Sheila on October 22 in Benin, Edo state, in an elaborate wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The wedding saw the whole 30BG, including Cubana Chiefpriest, Chioma and others, storming Edo state in a jet to celebrate with Isreal.

A highlight from the wedding was the moment Davido took to the stage to perform live for Isreal DMW and his newly wedded bride.

Another highlight from the wedding was the moment dancer Poco Lee made money rain on Isreal and his wife. According to Poco Lee, if he had not attended the wedding, he would have faced many problems.

2. Ifeanyi Adeleke's 3rd birthday

Davido's son Ifeanyi Adeleke marked his 3rd birthday this year, and it came with a massive party.

Like his dad, who is known for his expensive outfits, Ifeanyi, on his 3rd birthday, rocked a kids' Logo-print long-sleeve sweatshirt from Amiri selling for N149,000 ($342), Kids Monogram low-top sneakers sold for N273,000 (€641) on Farfetch.

To make it even special, Davido and his baby mama Chioma, on Sunday, October 24, organised a birthday party for their son at the expansive residence of the singer’s billionaire father, Deji Adeleke.

See one of the exciting videos from the event below:

3. Mama Rainbow at 80

Nollywood veteran Mama Rainbow marked her 80 birthday on Sunday, October 16, which was a big deal for her.

A birthday party was organised in honour of the veteran actress, as October also marked her 55th year on stage in the industry.

One of the exciting moments from her party was when the actress showed some dance moves amid cheers from those seated with her.

See the video below:

4. Pete Edochie's 53rd wedding anniversary

Veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife Josephine Edochie marked their 53rd wedding anniversary on October 3.

To make it special, Pete and his wife, alongside his children, stormed their local church for celebration.

See photos from the church celebration below:

After the church celebration, the actor's children organised an after-party for him and his wife, which was star-studded.

The party's highlight was when Yul Edochie was seen hyping his dad, who showed off some dance moves before sitting beside his wife.

See the video below:

5. Regina Daniels' 22nd birthday

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who is married to popular business Ned Nwoko marked her 22nd birthday on Monday, October 10.

The actress' birthday came with a surprise birthday dinner party in her honour. veteran comedian Ayo Makun and actor Deyemi Okanlawon were among the popular names that stormed the event.

See pictures from the surprise birthday dinner party below:

6. Falz's 32nd costume birthday party

Music star and actor Folarin Falana better known as Falz marked his 32nd birthday on Thursday, October 27.

Falz also organised a costume party, which was star-studded and saw guests stir funny reactions with their impressive outfits.

Toke Makinwa, who dressed like a policewoman, comedian Mr Macaroni like a policeman and comedienne Switope like a cute cleaner in uniform, caught attention.

See a video from the party below:

Davido and Chioma open Instagram account for Ifeanyi

To mark Ifeanyi's third birthday, Davido and Chioma decided to open an Instagram page for him.

They shared his first photo on the page. The photo was one of the numerous ones taken specially to mark his third birthday.

Fans of Davido who had been waiting for Ifeanyi's big reveal trooped to the page and in less than 24 hours, the toddler now has almost 20k followers.

Source: Legit.ng