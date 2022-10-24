Nigerian music superstar, Davido got Nigerians talking when a video of a wedding ceremony emerged on social media

The singer took his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, alongside some of his 30BG crew members to the wedding, where they met the Ooni of Ife

They took turns to greet the royal father in a celebration video, and it was a beautiful scene to behold

The daughter of a popular businessman, Taiwo Afolabi, Mariam Afolabi, recently staged a glamorous wedding that brought together some important personalities from all walks of life.

One of the highlights of the event was the moment the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, received music superstar, Davido and some of the crew members.

Davido took his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, to greet the royal father as they exchanged pleasantries in a feel-good video.

After the singer took photos and a handshake from the monarch, Chioma did the same thing as it appeared that they were coming directly from Isreal DMW's wedding.

The couple wore the same outfits they appeared in at Isreal's wedding as they turned up for Taiwo Afolabi's wedding.

Music star Zlatan also met with Ooni as he also paid homage to the royal father.

Davido proceeded to greet other personalities at the wedding, and a video from the event emerged online.

Davido performs live at Isreal DMW's wedding

Isreal DMW's special day couldn't have gotten any better after his boss Davido went on stage to perform live at his wedding.

Juju, as he is fondly called, could be seen in a viral video dancing with his bride while his boss Davido performed some of his biggest hits of yesteryears.

In another video clip, Davido's fiancee, Chef Chi was seen spraying Isreal DMW wads of cash while her man continued to perform.

Poco Lee rains money on Isreal DMW on his wedding day

Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian dancer turned singer, Poco Lee, is one of the celebrities who attended the star-studded wedding of Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW.

Poco Lee wasted no time as he joined the newly wedded couple on stage as appreciated them with wads of cash.

He placed bundles of money in Isreal's hands on the dance floor, and Nigerians can't stop talking about the fun moment.

