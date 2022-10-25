The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has finally sealed the deal on his 7th wife, Temitope Adesegun

The wedding which took place in Lagos on October 24 makes it the 7th the king has thrown for different women in two months

The latest queen dressed in white looked happy and pleased as she danced and smiled from ear to ear in videos sighted online

Nigerians are still not over the Ooni's serial wedding, as some people asked why he didn't throw a huge party for all his women at once

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has successfully created a record with his back-to-back weddings.

The monarch married his latest queen, Princess Temitope Adesegun in a colourful ceremony in Lagos on October 24, making her his 7th queen in twio months.

Nigerians react as Ooni marries 7th queen Photo credit: @goldmynetv/@ooniadimulaife

Videos from Ooni's 7th wedding goes viral

In several clips sighted online, it was clear that just like for the others, the Ooni did not attend this wedding.

Despite that, the new queen looked happy, content as she danced and sang among friends and family members that came to celebrate with her.

The Ooni's staff and members of chief represented him there and were seen close to the new queen at all times.

The Ooni's representatives pay their dues as expected from the groom's side during Yoruba traditional weddings.

The Queen's grand entrance into the wedding venue. She was led by dancers and supporters.

Queen Temitope raises her voice in praises to God almighty.

The new wife shows off her dance skills.

Reactions to the latest royal wedding

dear_maggy:

"Where is the Husband? Absent on his marriage day? I dont understand in Bella's voice."

triciaokeketv:

"Oni no come?"

dammynut:

"Why oni no just do all the wedding once, they will now be cooking 6 times"

anikejohnson:

"The guest from Oba side will definitely be tired ,attending 6weddings in one month ."

oyebadehardayjorke:

"So no be king attend his wedding he sent representative, wahala."

joyamede:

"My gender tire me. wife No. 6. We are still counting. Congratulations to d new Olori and Oba Adeyeye. This na my man of d year if u get mind try am."

ugo_chi3:

"What’s with all these wives sef! And it’s amazing how these exposed women and accepting."

Medical Doctor applies to be Ooni of Ife’s 8th wife as monarch marries 7th queen

The King married his latest queen, Aderonke Ademiluyi, just five days after marrying Queen Ashley, and added another woman Princess Temitope into his home.

While many might find the Ooni's back-to-back marriages weird and not wish for such, a young woman expressed interest in being the next queen.

A medical doctor identified as Bella in a now-deleted tweet dropped her submission to be the monarch's next queen.

