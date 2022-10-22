Isreal DMW's special day couldn't have got any better after his boss Davido went on stage to perform live at his wedding

Juju, as he is fondly called, could be seen in a viral video dancing with his bride while his boss Davido performed some of his biggest hits of yesteryears

In another video clip, Davido's fiancee, Chef Chi was seen spraying Isreal DMW wads of cash while her man continued to perform

Isreal DMW, the popular, outspoken logistics manager of International Nigerian singer Davido, earlier today, October 22, 2022, tied the knot in Benin with his beautiful bride.

One of the highlights of Isreal DMW's wedding so far was when his boss, Davido, went on stage to perform live for him and his newly wedded bride.

Nigerians hail singer Davido for performing at the white wedding ceremony of his logistics manager, Isreal DMW. Photo Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@ynaija

Source: Instagram

In the viral trending video online, Isreal was seen getting emotional as his boss performed at his wedding.

In another video, Juju, in his funny way, couldn't help but crack people up as he tried to kiss his bride.

See the video of Davido performing at Isreal DMW's wedding below:

See the moment Isreal DMW tried to kiss his bride that got people laughing:

See how netizens reacted to the video of David performing at Isreal DMW's wedding:

@symply_sholz:

"Davido is that Boss we all crave to have weldone God bless you, Davido. Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Isreal."

@realsylviee:

"This is beautiful to watch God bless OBO."

@chykarocks:

"Juju still dey protect him oga dey dance too."

@bridgetbobado:

"Davido is humane...a true friend...forget his shortcomings...if u have him as a friend u r blessed."

@prischelle_unusual:

"This guy is just so selfless."

@elemi_sho:

"Is good to be in the right company."

@jenny_akudo:

"Awww you need to see me smiling like mumu love is beautiful ah swear."

Source: Legit.ng