Many people have been looking forward to Isreal DMW's wedding, and how his 30BG crew members would turn up for him

The ceremony is currently happening in Benin and as expected, Davido pulled up for his loyal guy

In a video shared by Cubana Chiefpriest, 30BG crew members as well as Chioma rocked beautiful fits to the event

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW is holding his wedding ceremony in Benin today October 22 and his boss turned up for him.

Ina video sighted on Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest's page, the 30BG boss as well as his other crew members and his assurance, Chioma flew on a private jet to Benin.

Davido and others on their way to Isreal's wedding Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

All the men on the trip rocked white coordinated outfits, while Chioma donned a shimmery green and gold outfit.

Chiefpriest excitedly announced that they were on their way, while he hailed Davido and Chef Chi.

"@isrealdmw We Coming !!!!#30BillionGang"

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Cubana's post

_star_glams:

"E come be like nah you be Chi father."

browniwales:

"See Chiom Chiom ❤️❤️❤️ Chivido my couple "

iam_fresh_lee:

"We dey airport they wait for you OBO"

mhizgladys126:

"Chai who say money no good"

isokenodigie:

"Respect to the gang❤️... "We rise by lifting others"..."

browniwales:

"Chai its 30BG or nothing o beautiful ❤️"

ellyjr_ephriam:

"Benin City is about to catch"

okiemute_felix:

"Make them clear road obo."

i_qat_no_worries:

"Israel 30BG cover u."

clive_mafukidze:

"Juju "

