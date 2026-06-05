The US published the identities and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals included in its "Worst of the Worst" deportation programme

Those listed were linked to offences including fraud, money laundering, identity theft, human traficking, forgery and drug-related crimes

The publication formed part of a broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals considered public safety threats

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released the names and photographs of 32 Ghanaian nationals identified for deportation under its "Worst of the Worst" criminal aliens programme.

The list forms part of a broader immigration enforcement campaign targeting foreign nationals with criminal records.

Several Ghanaians on the deportation list were linked to fraud, money laundering and identity theft offences. Photo: DHS

Source: Original

The individuals featured on the DHS portal were arrested in different parts of the United States for offences ranging from fraud and identity theft to drug traficking, money laundering and human traficking.

What crimes led to deportation proceedings?

According to records published by the agency, several Ghanaians on the list face serious criminal allegations.

Among them is Edmund Agbo, who was arrested in Conroe, Texas. DHS records link him to assault as well as human slavery or traficking offences.

Eric Ahiekpor was arrested in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, on charges including wire fraud, fraud, issuing insufficient funds cheques and money laundering.

Jeanette Agbemble was taken into custody in Houston, Texas, over drug-related offences, while Abdul Mohammed was arrested in Laredo, Texas, for identity theft and counterfeiting.

The list also includes Albert Nkrumah, arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, on forgery charges, and Mona Montrage, who was arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for fraud.

Which other Ghanaians appeared on the list?

Additional names published by the department include David Mensah, arrested in Loretto, Pennsylvania, for money laundering, and Kofi Owusu, who was taken into custody in Bennettsville, South Carolina, over drug traficking allegations.

The DHS database contains photographs, arrest locations and criminal charges for all 32 Ghanaian nationals included in the deportation programme.

US authorities said the initiative is focused on non-citizens convicted of or charged with serious criminal offences. Officials have repeatedly described those featured on the portal as the "worst of the worst" among criminal aliens targeted for removal.

Why did DHS release the names?

The publication is part of a public-facing transparency effort launched by the department to provide information on foreign nationals facing deportation after criminal arrests or convictions.

The Trump administration has continued to prioritise the removal of undocumented migrants and foreign nationals deemed public safety threats. Immigration enforcement agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), have intensified deportation operations across several states.

Ghana joins a growing list of countries whose citizens have appeared on the DHS deportation portal. Other African nations previously featured include Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The complete list of the 32 Ghanaian nationals, together with their photographs, arrest details and alleged offences, is available through the DHS "Worst of the Worst" database.

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Source: Legit.ng