Anambra state - The Anambra State Government has arraigned eight individuals described as “fake pastors” for allegedly breaching provisions of the 2025 Homeland Security Law.

The accused persons include Peter Chukwu, Chinedu Egwuonwu, Bishop Emeka Nwankpa, Ebele Nnachukwu, Ekeleme Chris Ugochukwu, Ndubisi Nnachukwu, Miracle Iruoma, and Chukwukadibia Ogwuama.

They were brought before the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing enforcement drive targeting persons accused of exploiting religious platforms for unlawful activities.

Nigerian Governor arraigns 8 ‘fake’ pastors as details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Anambra govt intensifies enforcement of security law

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Tobechukwu Nweke, is leading the prosecution in the case, which officials say is aimed at strengthening public safety and restoring order in the state.

Authorities say the prosecution falls under the broader security framework introduced by the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, which targets individuals allegedly using spiritual or religious cover to mislead residents and support criminal networks.

State vows to curb criminal exploitation of religion

The state government has intensified its clampdown on what it describes as fake spiritual operators, including pastors, native doctors, and other self-proclaimed religious figures accused of deceiving the public.

Officials maintain that the campaign is not against religion, but rather against individuals allegedly exploiting faith for criminal gain.

The government says the enforcement of the Homeland Security Law will continue as part of efforts to enhance safety, accountability, and trust within communities across Anambra State.

Source: Legit.ng