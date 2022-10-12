Nollywood actress Regina Daniels continues to trend days after flooding her social media pages with some cute pictures for her birthday

In a recent post, the actress has now shared pictures from her surprise birthday dinner party with the likes of AY Comedian, Deyemi Okanlawon, among others in attendance

Many of Regina’s fans and followers have taken to the comment section to drop some lovely reactions

Popular actress and wife to billionaire Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, is still in a celebration mood days after marking her birthday.

It turned out a surprise birthday dinner party took place in honour of Regina as she shared some pictures from the event via her first son Munir Ned Nwoko’s verified Instagram page.

Regina Daniels strikes pose with AY, Deyemi, others. Credit: @princemunirnwoko

A look at the pictures showed the dinner party was star-studded as Regina posed for the camera with the likes of AY Comedian, actor Deyemi Okanlawon, among others.

The caption to pictures via Munir’s page read:

“My beloved mum’s surprise birthday dinner.”

Fans gush as Regina Daniels shares pictures from her surprise dinner party

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mary_love828:

"Our mummy is looking yummy as always ❤️."

ortensebile:

"❤️❤️❤️ happy Birthday Mazal Tov blessings."

officialnancyboo88

"Happy birthday my lovely ."

therealesthereduh_:

"Beautiful happy birthday to her."

Regina Daniels' mum surprises her with 8-tier dollar bill cake

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels clocked a new age on Monday, October 10, and she received an overwhelming show of love from loved ones.

Interestingly, the celebration went past social media as some family members went the extra mile to make the movie star happy.

One such relative was Regina’s mother, Rita, who went above and beyond to give her a massive surprise on her birthday.

Legit.ng sighted photos and videos shared by an Abuja-based gifting company, LuxurySupriseConcepts, showing the moment Regina got a birthday gift from her mother.

Regina Daniels' mum, brother spray her at birthday party

Ace actress, Regina Daniels, flooded her Instagram story channel with videos from her 22nd birthday celebration and the fun moments looked quite inviting.

In some of the videos, Regina was treated to a lovely time by her family members, which included her mum and brother, and they spoiled her with money.

They sprayed bundles of cash on her, and she was not shy about gathering everything in the fun videos.

