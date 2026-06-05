A Nigerian lady expressed joy as she finally concluded her studies at the University of Port Harcourt with a first-class

She shared her achievements and how she was able to graduate with a first-class degree in foreign languages and literature

The intelligent lady shared her CGPA and mentioned the leadership roles she attained as a student in UNIPORT

A Nigerian lady narrated her academic journey as she graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.

She mentioned how she bagged a cumulative grade point average of 4.77/5.0 in Foreign Languages and Literatures.

A UNIPORT first-class graduate emerges best in department and mentions her CGPA. Photo: Goodness A.

Source: UGC

UNIPORT first-class graduate shares achievements

On her LinkedIn page, Goodness A. listed the leadership positions she held in school and how she emerged as the top graduate of her class.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Today is my convocation day@ University of Port Harcourt I have thought over and over about how to write this post. Do I keep it simple… or do I tell the story?

"How do you fit five years of becoming into a single post? So I won’t try to compress it. Here’s to the long days, the early mornings, and the late nights. To the days I worked while studying—combining tutoring, freelance work, and supporting my parents’ business, all while trying to stay on top of my academics.

" To the tired days, the overwhelming days, and the days I had to push through uncertainty. To the days I cried because I felt I wasn’t performing at my best. And yet… I kept going.

"Here’s to resilience. To discipline. To showing up...even when it felt like I had nothing left. It’s a cheer—to the journey. To God for keeping me. To my family, whose love and support carried me through. To my friends, lecturers, and acquaintances who supported me in different ways throughout this journey. Grateful for the growth that didn’t always feel like growth in the moment.

"Today, I celebrate the completion of my B.A. in Foreign Languages and Literatures (First Class Honours – 4.77/5.00). Along this journey, I also had the honour of serving as Vice President, Faculty of Humanities Students Association (2024/2025) and Academic Adviser, CSI UNIPORT (2024/2025).

"I am also proud to have been recognised as Best Graduating Student, Department of Foreign Languages and Literatures; 2nd Best Performing Student (S1 exam, NFLV) 2024; Best Performing Student in Translation (S1 exam, NFLV) 2024; Best Performing Student in French Literature (S1 exam, NFLV) 2024.

"But beyond the titles, this journey taught me something deeper. This journey has taught me that success is never individual. It is shaped by discipline, people, and grace. And now, I step into what’s next."

A lady shares her experience at the University of Port Harcourt, where she graduated with a first-class degree. Photo: Goodness A.

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng