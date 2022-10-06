Popular actor Yul Edochie has shared a video from his parent's 53rd wedding anniversary after party, and it was lovely to watch

In the video, Yul could be seen hyping his veteran actor dad Pete Edochie and mum in the Igbo language

The video has left many of the fans and followers of the actor gushing as they applauded him for a job well done

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has finally shared a video from his parent's wedding anniversary after party.

Recall that veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife Josephine marked their 53 wedding anniversary in October 2022 as he shared lovely pictures from the church celebration.

Yul Edochie shares video from his parent's anniversary after party.

Source: Instagram

In a video Yul shared, the actor could be seen hyping his dad, who showed off some dance moves before sitting beside his wife.

In another clip, as Yul hailed his parent in the Igbo language, Pete could be seen bouncing happily on his seat.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Yul wrote:

"This is how to hype your parents. DIA FADA!"

See the video below:

Fans react as Yul Edochie hypes his parent

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

comedian_eddyranking:

"❤️❤️❤️ this is just too beautiful."

goddess_sottovoce:

"❤️ yr Dad is an awesome actor & human being."

macjay147:

"Odogwu I love how u people are celebrating him now how's alive. Let him enjoy the celebration."

ujunwa_aninneji:

"Last born can worry ."

anniegalimah2:

"Mummy is shaking her head because she knows what you are doing. Love to mummy and daddy"

gifted_okon:

"This is so lovely and beautiful! We still love you @yuledochie , but not when you are still married to Judy! Mbanu ! Go back to your wife Queen MAY ❤️."

gospeloftruth247:

"So who will hype you like this? Star boy Abi your legitimate sons?."

anniegalimah2:

"Yul stop trying to bribe daddy and mummy with praises."

May Edochie sends message to Pete Edochie and wife on 53rd wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May Yul Edochie, sparked reactions online over her anniversary message to her father-in-law and veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife.

This comes as Pete and his wife celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in October.

Celebrating the couple, May shared a stunning picture of them via her page and thanked God on their behalf.

Source: Legit.ng