Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of singer Davido and his girlfriend Chioma, recently celebrated his birthday

For the birthday shoot, the little boy rocked an ensemble featuring a pink sweatshirt and some sneakers

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the cost of the shirt, pants and shoes, all designer pieces

Nigerian singer Davido and his girlfriend Chioma recently celebrated their son Ifeanyi's birthday on October 20.

For his birthday shoot, Ifeanyi donned a lovely pink sweatshirt, black pants and a pair of army-green sneakers.

Photos of Ifeanyi and the pair of sneakers. Credit: @ifeanyiadeleke, Farfetch

Source: Instagram

Price check for Davido's son Ifeanyi's outfit

A brief search through the internet shows that Ifeanyi's birthday look did not come cheap.

He rocked a kids' Logo-print long-sleeve sweatshirt from Amiri selling for N149,000 ($342) on shopping website, Farfetch.

Although the make of the pants remains uncertain, Ifeanyi came through with the expensive swag on his feet.

He wore some Burberry Kids Monogram low-top sneakers retailing for N273,000 (€641) on Farfetch. This brings the total to N422,0000.

Check out the full look below:

