Davido's third child Ifeanyi is three today, October 30, and he has been well-celebrated on social media

To make the milestone, Davido and Chioma decided to finally open an Instagram page for him

In less than 24 hours, Ifeanyi already has almost 20k followers, and Davido also penned a sweet note to him

To mark Ifeanyi's third birthday, Davido and Chioma decided to open an Instagram page for him. They shared his first photo on the page.

The photo was one of the numerous ones taken specially to mark his third birthday.

Davido's Ifeanyi clocks 3 Photo credit: @davido/@davidifeanyiadeleke

Source: Instagram

Fans of Davido who had been waiting for Ifeanyi's big reveal trooped to the page and in less than 24 hours, the toddler now has almost 20k followers.

"Happy Birthday to me !!!! ! #BIG3 #Myfirstigpost"

See the post below:

Davido prays for his son

Davido, on the other hand, also posted a photo of his dear son and showered heartfelt prayers on him.

"I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than Me , Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 "

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Ifeanyi at 3

obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday son❤️❤️"

prettymikeoflagos:

"Happy birthday Young Prince Adeleke."

jucii_boi_ovie:

"Happy birthday papa long life you’ll be the greatest Amen."

joggers.ng:

"Happy birthday big 3 ify baby."

prince_ii:

"Not the 30BG in the bio! I hate you guys @davido @thechefchi Welcome Ify!"

maryse__225:

"Happy birthday little prince God watch over you."

ujuohito:

"Happy birthday to Ifeanyi may you continue to grow in God’s abundance grace amen."

themixnaija:

"Chai Ifeanyi don get followers pass me now now happy birthday my guy‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

price_less001:

"You go too disturb your generation with riches.❤️❤️"

Davido pins Ifeanyi down during birthday photoshoot

Davido's Ifeanyi clocked three on October 20, and while many gushed over his adorable photos, it took a lot to bring them to life.

In a series of clips shared by Davido on his Instagram story channel, and then sighted online, Ifeanyi gave everyone on set a hard time.

Despite the elaborate preparation, he was only interested in running around and having a good time.

Source: Legit.ng