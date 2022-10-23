Popular Nigerian dancer turned singer, Poco Lee, is one of the celebrities who attended the star-studded wedding of Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW

Poco Lee wasted no time as he joined the newly wedded couple on stage as appreciated them with wads of cash

He placed bundles of money on Isreal's hands on the dance floor, and Nigerians can't stop talking about the fun moment

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How well do you support your friends on their big day? Well, Poco Lee has shown his followers how to properly turn up for a friend on their wedding day.

The dancer turned singer shared videos from the moment he stormed Isreal DMW's wedding and decided to spoil him with plenty money.

Poco Lee turns up at Isreal DMW's wedding. Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee noted that if he had not come for Isreal DMW's wedding he would have faced a lot of problems as he placed bundles of cash in his hands.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He also shared the moment a young boy joined them on the dance fall and Isreal collected money from him and put in the boy's pocket.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Poco Lee's video at Isreal DMW's wedding

Social media users have reacted differently to the fun video of Poco Lee during Isreal DMW's wedding and how he showered money on him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments read below:

Endylight1:

"Normal normal Israel deserve this love. May God bless his Marriage."

Samuel.benedict12:

"Isreal done dey collect money from Poco hand before him even spray am Lol."

Foodie_dat_cooks:

"How Poco lee and Israel became best friends is something I can’t wrap my head around. Dem be like two opposite People. Sometimes your friend nor go be anything even close to what you’re."

Danieljackson4265:

"Israel na first man wey go do party wey go cashout pass him wife oo, others na our wife dey reap us."

Lush_wardrobe__:

"Nah Israel people Dey spray money make una give the wife too nau."

Ib_dappa:

"Israel really cash out for this him wedding ooo."

Davido performs live at Isreal DMW's wedding

Isreal DMW's special day couldn't have gotten any better after his boss Davido went on stage to perform live at his wedding.

Juju, as he is fondly called, could be seen in a viral video dancing with his bride while his boss Davido performed some of his biggest hits of yesteryears.

In another video clip, Davido's fiancee, Chef Chi was seen spraying Isreal DMW wads of cash while her man continued to perform.

Source: Legit.ng