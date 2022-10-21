Nollywood veteran actress Mama Rainbow even at 80, showed she is still gallant as she dished some dance moves at her birthday party

A video showed the moment Mama Rainbow thrilled those at her table as she couldn’t contain her excitement

Another clip from the party showed the moment MC Oluomo was in a conversation with the veteran actress

It was a celebration galore as Yoruba veteran actress Mama Rainbow had her 80th birthday party in Lagos.

The party was a double celebration as Mama Rainbow also used the occasion to mark her 55th year on stage in the movie industry.

A clip from the party showed the moment an excited Mama Rainbow displayed some dance moves amid cheers from those at her table.

Another clip showed the moment MC Oluomo arrived at the grand event with his boys as he was seen in a low-tone conversation with the celebrant.

Below is another video showing Mama Rainbow on stage with some associates.

Mama Rainbow turns fairytale princess in pre-birthday photos

It was indeed a moment of joy and celebration for veteran Nigerian actress Idowu Phillips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow.

The Nollywood thespian kicked off the celebration in style as she took to Instagram with a pre-birthday photo taken ahead of her special day.

Mama Rainbow appeared stunning as she was transformed into a fairytale princess of sorts in the beautiful picture.

“Dear Lord, thank You for keeping me alive in good health of mind and body. I pray You continue to give me the grace to be grateful always happy birthday in advance to me,” she captioned the post.

In a different video post, the actress showed off the ‘aso-ebi’ and invite package being sent out to guests who would be joining her to party at the Monarch Event Center come October 20.

Mama Rainbow shows off new house ahead of her 80th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the veteran Yoruba actress shared pictures as well as videos of her new house weeks before her 80th birthday.

In a video Mama Rainbow shared, some celebrities were spotted at her housewarming ceremony to celebrate with her.

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans, have taken to social media to pen birthday messages to her ahead of her 80th birthday.

