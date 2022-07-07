Popular Nigerian music star and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has managed to make headlines on different occasions

The billionaire’s daughter has been able to have people talking about her, whether intentionally or unintentionally

Today, Legit.ng will be looking at different times Cuppy caused a buzz online and even times when she was dragged

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity who has been able to hold her own on social media regardless of all the different times she has made headlines and even been dragged.

Being one of the daughters of business mogul Femi Otedola, Cuppy’s lifestyle is pretty much in the media and her music career has also given fans a lot to talk about.

Cuppy has been able to infuse humour into many of her social media interactions and has proven to be quite witty going by her funny clapbacks to trolls, among other things.

Billionaire's daughter DJ Cuppy and different times she trended.

Source: Instagram

Despite not being Femi Otedola’s only daughter, Cuppy appears to be the one people have picked on the most, but she does not seem to care.

Today, Legit.ng will be looking at some of the different times DJ Cuppy was on the lips of Nigerians, both the good and the bad. See below:

1. DJ Cuppy and her dogs:

This billionaire’s daughter acquired two dogs sometime in 2021 and she made sure to give them an identity. Cuppy named her pets Dudu and FunFun and has been known to dress them up, throw them parties and other interesting things. Her relationship with her dogs sometimes raises comments from fans.

2. Cuppy’s father supporting Tinubu:

Just recently, Cuppy’s billionaire father, Femi Otedola, posted a photo with APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The politician who appears to have fallen out with a lot of youths and his association with Cuppy’s father had internet users dragging the young disk jockey for hours on social media.

3. Oxford admission:

DJ Cuppy gained admission to study at Oxford University and she made sure to chronicle parts of that journey with online fans. The billionaire’s daughter usually made it known that it was a tough time in her life as she also showed her struggles.

4. DJ Cuppy’s single status:

DJ Cuppy has been quite open about her single status on social media and she never fails to throw jabs at herself whenever she can. Her sister, Temi Otedola’s engagement to singer Mr Eazi, also had people remembering Cuppy’s ‘singleness’ again. She used to be in a relationship with Davido’s manager, Asa Asika. She also used to date footballer, Victor Anichebe.

5. Cuppy’s fashion sense:

The celebrity DJ no doubt has a unique character and this appears to have been passed on to her fashion. Sometimes she gets praises from fans for her outfit combinations but most times, she appears to get dragged by social media ‘fashion police’.

6. DJ Cuppy’s music career:

Cuppy is one celebrity that people have dragged incessantly for her music career. A number of people seem to think she is no good at it but that hasn’t stopped the young lady. One of her songs, Gelato, was also a big hit in Nigeria when it was released.

7. DJ Cuppy’s great-grandma’s birthday:

DJ Cuppy’s great grandma was celebrated in a big way when she clocked 90. Cuppy flew in from London to attend the event and her antics had the party had people on social media rolling with laughter. The billionaire’s daughter’s outfit, dance moves and more were seen as amusing.

8. DJ Cuppy cutting her hair:

This billionaire’s daughter had fans wondering if all was well after she had her mother cut off her long hair and started rocking a low cut. Not long after, she dyed the hair pink and the look seemed to grow on fans.

Cuppy reacts after a troll told her to find a man before she turns 40

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, was reminded by a Twitter user of the need to find a man before turning 40.

The drama started after Cuppy shared some photos of herself as she asked her fans whether she should add a model to her curriculum vitae.

Reacting to the post, a Twitter user told the billionaire daughter to get a man before she clocks 40.

