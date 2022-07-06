Celebrities work hard for their money and it makes sense that some of them often want to be handsomely rewarded for their efforts

While some superstars enjoy splashing millions on real estate, expensive jewellery pieces and so on, there are also the cool car lovers

Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian entertainers who are proud owners of Ferrari and Lamborghini rides

Work hard, play harder rings true for a lot of entertainers in different parts of the world and Nigeria isn’t left out of this picture.

Whether it’s music or movie stars, reality stars or media personalities, these entertainers often like to treat themselves rather lavishly when the rewards for their work comes in.

Davido and some other celebs own super expensive automobiles. Photo: @davido/@timayatimaya/@cuppymusic

The likes of Davido, Wizkid and even Burna Boy have established themselves as superstars who love to spend millions on expensive jewellery pieces.

However, there are others who are more drawn to real estate, travel and even super cool luxury automobiles.

Celebrities in this list are proud owners of Ferrari and Lamborghini rides. Check them out below:

1. Timaya

The music star caused a stir some weeks ago on social media after sharing pictures of his new Ferrari ride.

Understandably, the purchase seems to be a big pat on the back for the success of his Cold Outside single and music video which features Buju.

"I left my gal friends and got a new baby. FERARI 458 Iconic. CHULO way..." Timayacrooner wrote on Instagram as he shared photos of the car.

2. Burna Boy

The Twice as Tall singer crashed his Ferrari ride around Lekki in March 2022, but that was not the end of his run with the pricey car.

A few months after the unfortunate crash, Burna dug even deeper into his bank account to acquire another Ferrari.

His colleague, Buju, had to hilariously ask the singer about the source of his wealth in a funny video that made it to social media.

3. DJ Cuppy

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, shut down the internet in September 2020 after buying not just one but three Ferrari for his daughters.

DJ Cuppy, Temi and their sister Tolani all got Ferrari rides in colours of their choice.

Even though Cuppy got her's as a gift from daddy, the entertainer has made enough to comfortably afford the ride from her pocket.

4. Olamide

The indigenous rap musician enjoys keeping a low profile, but he managed to turn heads with a major purchase in 2020.

Olamide purchased a Lamborghini Aventador that reportedly cost him over N200 million.

Photos of the beastly ride made it to the online community and the rapper's fans were impressed.

5. Davido

The Stand Strong hitmaker splashed millions on a Lamborghini ride as a Christmas gift to himself in December 2021.

However, the monster ride only arrived much later in March 2022, and Davido excitedly shared an update with fans.

Davido also boasts of a Rolls Royce Cullinan, among other expensive automobiles.

