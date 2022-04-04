DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions on social media for her choice of outfit for her grandmother's recent 90th birthday party

Videos and pictures making the rounds on social media captured the DJ rocking a kampala outfit paired with a bucket hat

Social media users couldn’t help but wonder why the Gelato crooner decided to show up like that at the high-profile event

Entertainer DJ Cuppy has a way of generating controversies on social media with her sense of style and fashion and she recently did it again.

The Gelato crooner who has been in the UK for the last two years was among family members who made it down to Nigeria for her grandmother’s 90th birthday.

DJ Cuppy's outfit for granny's birthday sparks reactions.

Source: Instagram

While the star-studded event had a lot of side attractions, netizens couldn’t look past the choice of Cuppy’s outfit for the event.

The Gelato crooner rocked a customized t-shirt that had a kampala styled short-sleeve and paired it along with another Ankara bucket hat.

Cuppy was almost unrecognizable in the outfit as many had expected her to show up looking regal to the birthday party.

Check out a video, photo seen online below:

Social media users react to Cuppy's outfit

absuhub said:

"She resemble all this kegite club members ."

gloriachris._ said:

"at first I thought it was aunty ramota ."

__p.e.a.r.l said:

"Wetin concern cuppy? I love her simplicity…She no send anybody."

veraldine______ said:

"This girl na kolo,she con dress like Mc oluomo manager ."

riyike_crown said:

"That gurl na vibe,with her tranches vibe."

diva_jewelrys said:

"Cuppa no dey hear word at all o."

