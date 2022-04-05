Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has continued to share fun moments from her grandmother’s 90th birthday party

The popular singer shared a photo of her grandmother’s baffled reaction and explained what caused the old woman’s look

According to Cuppy, she told her grandmother that her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, are her great grandchildren

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy, has continued to share some of the funny moments she had with her grandmother on her 90th birthday.

The billionaire’s daughter shared some snaps on her Instagram stories and one of them was a photo of her grandmother having a baffled look on her face as she talked to her.

In the photo, Cuppy knelt in between where her grandma, Lady Christine Doja Otedola and her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, sat as she talked to the old woman.

DJ Cuppy tells grandmother that her dogs are also her great grandkids. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The celebrity disk jockey noted that her grandma’s facial expression was because she had told her that her dogs, Dudu and Funfun, are her great grandchildren.

See a screenshot below:

DJ Cuppy with grandma on her 90th birthday. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

See photos of Cuppy’s dogs below:

Interesting.

DJ Cuppy prays to God for husband at grandma's new church

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently opened up on social media about praying to God for a husband.

Cuppy noted that in one of the snaps that was taken at the church on her grandmother's 90th birthday, she was praying to God for a man.

DJ Cuppy, who has been open about her single status, drew a lot of reactions to her post about praying to God for a husband.

Many fans joined her in prayers while some of her female fans said they were interested in marrying the billionaire’s daughter.

DJ Cuppy sparks reactions with choice of outfit for granny's birthday

In a related story about the family, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy sparked reactions on social media for her choice of outfit for her grandmother's recent 90th birthday party.

Videos and pictures making the rounds on social media captured the DJ rocking a kampala attire paired with a bucket hat.

Social media users couldn’t help but wonder why the Gelato crooner decided to show up like that at the high-profile event.

Source: Legit.ng