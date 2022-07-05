The presidential ambition of APC national leader and candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet again received a major boost

This is as Nigerian business mogul Femi Otedola paid a visit to the former governor of Lagos state in France and prayed for him to win the presidency come 2023

Meanwhile, the visit comes a few hours after the governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun visited the presidential hopeful

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in France.

Otedola shared a picture of the visit to the former Lagos state governor on Tuesday, July 5 via his verified Twitter page.

Nigerian Billionaire Otedola endorses Tinubu for president. Photo credit: @realFemiOtedola

Source: Facebook

The businessman, who described Tinubu as his ‘great friend’, prayed that the APC presidential candidate wins the 2023 presidential election.

Otedola wrote:

"I am always excited visiting my Great Friend Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu @officialABAT.

"May God grant him his heart's desire in becoming the President of this great Nation …F.Ote

The visit comes barely hours after the governor of Ogun state visited the presidential hopeful in France on Monday, July 4, and shared a photo via his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, Tinubu had travelled to Paris, France on Wednesday, June 27 for some important meetings, as confirmed by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman and he is expected to be back in the country shortly.

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Twitter page of Otedola and reacted to the development.

@temidayobob wrote

"People telling me otedola isn’t a politician baffles me. They actually lowkey a politician and they know their candidate, if not, tell me how they get big contract from government they endorse."

@lexyy4real wrote

"you remember what I said on the space? Small small they will all align.."

@Mr_JAGs wrote

"Align ke … He has always been our man na."

@JoshuaVembeh wrote

"I no know wetin the worry all of una. Well they call is democrazy."

@ManLikeBright wrote

"Y’all want Otedola to endorse Obi Man can’t be Obedient, baba has interests to protect. We the common should face our own interest and protect it."

@skillful_makuo wrote

"So it's now a matter of personal interests not for a better Nigeria."

